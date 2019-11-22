Meritech Appoints Paul Barnhill as Chief Technology Officer, Troy Hale as VP Of Operations

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech today announced the appointment of Paul Barnhill as Chief Technology Officer and Troy Hale as Vice President of Operations.

Barnhill is an accomplished human hygiene expert and sanitation engineer with over 28 years of experience in developing innovative automated hygiene technology and will be responsible for driving product development, research, and training programs designed to improve employee hygiene and sanitation SOPs. Barnhill takes on this new role after serving as the company's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Engineering for the past 13 years, and prior to that served in various roles in the company for 15 years. Before his career at Meritech, Barnhill served as a Senior Designer at MedTronic for five years.

Hale is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in driving sales and service teams to achieve excellence via a tenacious dedication to ensuring the highest level of consistent customer delivery. As VP of Operations, Hale will be responsible for ensuring an excellent customer experience and driving efficiencies in manufacturing and order fulfillment. Hale previously served as Meritech's Vice President of Field Services for six years and was responsible for managing customer service and equipment repair operations. Prior to working at Meritech, Hale held the director of sales and customer service for a healthcare company, facilities management firms and communications to include Lincare Holdings, Inc., Marsden, OpenWorks, and Sprint.

"Both Barnhill and Hale are exceptional leaders that have proven track records of achieving operational excellence by leading their teams with dignity and respect and by maintaining a constant focus on exceeding customer expectations," said David Duran, Meritech's CEO. "I have confidence that these key leadership appointments will help us yield greater operational efficiencies, drive further product innovation, and deliver an unmatched experience for our customers."

Meritech is the inventor and sole manufacturer of CleanTech®, the world's only fully automated handwashing systems. A CleanTech® system performs a CDC standard hand wash in just 12-seconds, removes 99.9% of pathogens from hands while using 75% less water and creating 75% less waste than traditional manual handwashing methods. Those who are eager to discuss ways to improve their employee hygiene program can request a consultation today at www.meritech.com.

About Meritech

Meritech's fully automated hygiene technology eliminates cross-contamination risk and makes proper hand and footwear hygiene easy, effective, and eco-friendly. Our innovative hygiene program solutions have been developed and refined over decades by an experienced team of sanitation experts and are widely used in the food manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, cleanroom, foodservice, cruise line, amusement park, and education industries. Their unique insights have allowed us to craft solutions that are clinically proven remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens, increase handwashing compliance, integrate seamlessly into facilities, exceed regulatory safety and sanitation requirements, and make hygiene compliance monitoring and documentation effortless. For more information, visit www.meritech.com or call 303-790-4670.

