Meriplex Acquires Alabama-based MSP, F1 Solutions

|
30.09.2022 01:02:00
HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alabama-based managed service provider, F1 Solutions.
As a veteran-owned company, F1 Solutions has been a leading managed Security and IT provider for over 25 years to defense contractors and businesses through-out Northern Alabama. With a deep understanding of government compliance regulations and the CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) program, F1 supports their clients by vastly improving their security posture and becoming their trusted consultant on all things IT.
"We are excited to welcome F1 Solutions to the Meriplex organization as they will complement our growing cybersecurity and operational teams while adding vertical expertise around government compliance," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "F1 has a great reputation of delivering service excellence to their clients in the region, which is something that Meriplex values very highly as we look to become the leading MSP in the nation that prioritizes an exceptional customer experience."
"We built F1 Solutions to be the Managed Services Provider that our clients could always rely on for trusted expertise in IT, Security and Compliance," said Jennifer VanderWier, President of F1 Solutions. "With the support of Meriplex, we are excited at the opportunity to provide our clients with expand technology offerings paired with the same excellent support they are accustomed to."
Meriplex is paving the way to becoming the nationwide managed technology solutions provider by delivering service excellence to clients and acquiring the best talent across the U.S. to support their growth initiatives.About Meriplex:
Meriplex is a managed technology solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.About F1 Solutions:
F1 Solutions has served North Alabama market for over 25 years, becoming the region's most respected and trusted IT solutions provider. Our team is composed of industry experts who are constantly training with the latest technologies and best practices for IT services. We are highly passionate about creating a strong infrastructure that you can leverage to grow your business, protect your critical data, and increase productivity and efficiency throughout your workforce. To learn more visit www.f1networks.com
CONTACT: Macy Kirk 2814042300, mkirk@meriplex.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meriplex-acquires-alabama-based-msp-f1-solutions-301637391.html
SOURCE Meriplex Communications
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
IRobert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
Haben wir den Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? Diese Frage beantwortet Robert Halver, Leiter Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem beantwortet Robert Halver, welche Assetklassen sich aktuell am besten zum Investieren eignen.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|29.09.22
|Schroders: Schwacher Renminbi als Retter der Welt vor der Inflationskrise?
|28.09.22
|Schroders: Warum nachhaltige Anleger ihre Passivität bereuen könnten
|23.09.22
|Schroders Recession Dashboard: why we’re on high alert
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: Deutliche Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste -- DAX schliesst unter 12' Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Donnerstag nach. Der deutsche Markt musste deutliche Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit deutlichen Abschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}