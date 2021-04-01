SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’139 0.5%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1089 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’727 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’223 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9420 -0.2%  Öl 64.7 1.7% 
01.04.2021 20:46:00

Meridian Group International (MGI) announces the appointment of Juan Pablo Reyes as its new Chief Financial Officer

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Group International, a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company, announced the appointment of Juan Pablo Reyes (JP) as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Meridian Group International (PRNewsfoto/Meridian Group International)

"I am thrilled to have JP join our executive leadership team.  JP brings a proven record of leading high performing teams.  With his deep, strategic enterprise financial planning expertise paired with business acumen, he will prove to be a critical addition in helping to expand Meridian's global market position" said Jeff Murray, CEO of Meridian Group International.

JP brings to Meridian Group International over 30 years of experience and leadership in technology, financial services, and private equity.  JP also brings an impressive track-record of leading cross-functional teams to create scalable, process driven, growth focused businesses.

JP will lead the company's financial, accounting, treasury, credit risk and tax functions, as well as provide strategic and data driven leadership to support Meridian's strategic goals.  He will focus on strategy, investments, and execution of Meridian's overall financial objectives helping to set global strategic direction as well as metric-based objectives for meeting short and long term goals for the company.

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Meridian Group International and help the company achieve its long-term strategic and growth objectives. Meridian has an impressive track record of delivering value added solutions to its clients that allow them to leverage technology and financial solutions to meet their business objectives. It is an exciting time to join Meridian as it continues to cement its position as a global leader in technology solutions" said JP.

About Meridian Group International
Meridian Group International is a leading global information technology services and equipment leasing company that focuses on delivering significantly improved results for its clients by unlocking the promise of technology.  Meridian combines deep global business process and technical expertise with the world's leading technologies to deliver creative solutions that fuel better business results.  From ideation and requirements definition, to planning, implementation, management, and financing, Meridian helps its clients solve complex business, technology, and finance challenges.

Contact Scott Schrader, VP, Marketing & Communications at 312-488-9715 for inquiries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-group-international-mgi-announces-the-appointment-of-juan-pablo-reyes-as-its-new-chief-financial-officer-301260997.html

SOURCE Meridian Group International

