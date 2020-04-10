+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020

Meridian Donates 25,000 Face Masks to Michigan Health Care Workers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DETROIT, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian announced today it has donated 25,000 disposable face masks to the Michigan Primary Care Association (MPCA) to distribute to providers and other health care workers at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across Michigan.

The state of Michigan is experiencing severe shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the health care system faces a surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

"The health and safety of our members and providers is – and continues to be – a top priority for Meridian," said Sean Kendall, president, Meridian. "We are honored to make this donation to help ensure providers on the front lines have the equipment they need to treat our members and local communities during this pandemic."

"MCPA is very appreciative of Meridian's generosity in providing disposable face masks to be used at our health centers," said Dennis Litos, MCPA interim chief executive officer. "This comes at an important time as our health centers are partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing throughout key areas in Michigan."

MCPA will distribute the masks to FQHCs based on the highest priority and to those communities most in need.

Meridian and WellCare of Michigan are committed to supporting members during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit https://corp.mhplan.com/en/covid-19/ (for Medicaid, dual-eligible and Health Insurance Marketplace plans) or www.wellcare.com/Michigan (for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans).

About Meridian & WellCare of Michigan
Meridian in Michigan and WellCare of Michigan provide government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (MeridianHealth), Medicare Advantage (WellCare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) and the Health Insurance Marketplace (MeridianChoice) to approximately 583,000 members across the state. Meridian and WellCare are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, please visit www.mhplan.com. For more information about WellCare, please visit www.wellcare.com/michigan.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meridian-donates-25-000-face-masks-to-michigan-health-care-workers-amid-covid-19-pandemic-301038832.html

SOURCE Meridian

