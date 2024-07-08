|
08.07.2024 14:30:00
Meriaura Group Plc: Managers’ Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, July 2024
Meriaura Group Plc
Company Announcement 8 July 2024 at 14.30 p.m. (CEST)
Meriaura Group Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, July 2024
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|69555/6/12
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Hybrid Consulting Oy
Position:
Closely associated person
Legal person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:
Suopelto, Kirsi
Position:
Chief Excutive Officer
Issuer
Name:
Meriaura Group Plc
LEI:
743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2024-07-04 / 2024-07-05
Venue:
First North Growth Market Finland (FSME)
Nature of the transaction:
Disposal
Further details
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI4000425848
2024-07-04
(1) Volume:
90 369
Unit price:
0,0376 EUR
(2) Volume:
161 284
Unit price:
0,0400 EUR
2024-07-05
(1) Volume:
9 650
Unit price:
0,0400 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
251 653 / 9650
Volume weighted average price:
0,03914 EUR / 0,04000 EUR
MERIAURA GROUP PLC
Further information:
Meriaura Group Plc
CEO Kirsi Suopelto
Phone: +358 50 560 2349
Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com
Meriaura Group in brief
Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.
Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.
The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.
The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.
Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.
www.meriauragroup.com
The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.
