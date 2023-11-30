Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'829 0.2%  SPI 14'200 0.2%  Dow 35'430 0.0%  DAX 16'206 0.3%  Euro 0.9559 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'379 0.2%  Gold 2'040 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33'026 0.0%  Dollar 0.8751 0.2%  Öl 84.5 1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Julius Bär10248496Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Idorsia36346343ams24924656
Top News
BMW-Aktie & Mercedes-Benz-Aktie minimal fester: BMW und Mercedes-Benz kooperieren für China-Joint Venture
Fresenius-Aktie & FMC-Aktie gewinnen: Dekonsolidierung von Fresenius Medical Care abgeschlossen
Citigroup-Aktie, JPMorgan-Aktie, BoA-Aktie & Co.: Citigroup streicht weitere Stellen - wie steht es um die Wall Street-Banken?
ASML-Aktie verliert: ASML bekommt wohl neuen CEO
BP-Aktie fester: Fitch passt Einstufung von BP nach oben an
Suche...
0% Kommission

Savosolar Aktie [Valor: 53279665 / ISIN: FI4000425848]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 11:30:00

Meriaura Group Oyj: Meriaura Group acquires a solar power systems provider Rasol

finanzen.net zero Savosolar-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Savosolar
0.05 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Meriaura Group Plc
Company announcement, Inside information       November 30, 2023 at 11.30 am (CET)

Inside information: Meriaura Group acquires a solar power systems provider Rasol

Meriaura Group Plc ('Meriaura Group') has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Rasol Ltd ('Rasol'), Eero Lehvonen and Markus Rantavuori ('Sellers'), to acquire the entire share capital of Rasol through a share exchange. Rasol is a company established in 2019 that sells and installs solar power systems mainly in the Southern Finland. The company has experienced significant growth, with its revenue surpassing 5 million euros and an operating profit of over 700,000 euros in 2022.

The valuation for Rasol's share capital in the share exchange agreement is set at 3,248,640.75 euros, increased by 671,359.25 euros, representing the company's cash (current assets - current liabilities) as of October 30, 2023. Therefore, the total purchase price amounts to 3,920,000 euros.

The purchase price has been paid through a directed share issue based on the authorization granted by an extraordinary general meeting of Meriaura Group on November 25, 2022. A total of 66,233,428 new shares of Meriaura Group were offered to the Sellers at a subscription price of 0.05918462 euros per share. The number of shares issued represents 7.6% of Meriaura Group's total shares after the implementation of the share exchange. The subscription price used in the directed share issue related to the share exchange is 38% higher than the closing price of 0,0428 euros per share on First North Growth Market Finland on November 29, 2023, the trading day preceding Meriaura Group's announcement. The Sellers have subscribed to the shares and paid the subscription price by transferring 2,290 of their own Rasol shares, representing 100% of Rasol's shares and voting rights, as a non-cash contribution to Meriaura Group.

Regarding the shares in Meriaura Group issued in the share exchange, there is a restriction on sales exceeding 1,000,000 euros in value, which will be in effect for five (5) years from the completion of the share exchange, releasing shares gradually on an annual basis from the restriction. The Sellers will continue to work for Rasol.

As a result of the directed share issue related to the share exchange, the number of Meriaura Group's shares will increase from 800,102,141 to 866,335,569 shares. The shares subscribed for in the share issue will be registered in the trade register and delivered to the Sellers' book-entry accounts approximately on December 5, 2023. Trading with the new shares will commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden approximately on December 6, 2023 and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland approximately on December 7, 2023 alongside Meriaura Group's existing shares.

Meriaura Group has previously communicated its goal to significantly accelerate the growth of its Renewable Energy business and turn it profitable by integrating other renewable energy sources into its existing offering of solar thermal energy and biofuels. This acquisition fulfills that goal, and Rasol's business as part of the group's Renewable Energy segment strengthens its position in the market for renewable energy solutions.

Rasol has quickly become a significant and reliable player in the field of solar power systems. Growth in both revenue and operating profit is expected for 2023. Rasol aims to increase its market share, especially in the market for household companies, rental housing companies, farms, and commercial and industrial properties. Following the acquisition, solar parks and energy sales will also play a more prominent role in the company's business plan, leveraging Meriaura Group's expertise and networks in large-scale energy system delivery, such as in system planning and executing projects.

"Rasol's high-quality solutions and expertise in solar power systems complement Meriaura Group's existing services in the Renewable Energy business, creating a stronger and more versatile offering for our customers. This integration enables us to capitalize on synergies and create new growth opportunities. Our shareholders also get better access to the growing market of renewable energy," rejoices Kirsi Suopelto, CEO of Meriaura Group.

"We have grown Rasol into a significant player in its industry. The next leap in growth requires stronger shoulders, which we believe we will have as part of a larger, listed entity. With Meriaura Group's networks and expertise, we can take our operations to a new level both in terms of business and, for instance, considering environmental perspectives. We perceive this as significant also on a personal level," state Lehvonen and Rantavuori.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:
CEO Kirsi Suopelto
Tel: +358 505 602 349
Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com

Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication November 30, 2023 at 11.30 am (CET) by the aforementioned person.

Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Ltd) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Ltd manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Ltd) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turnkey deliveries. At the heart of the systems are large-scale solar thermal systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Meriaura Energy helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel.  +46 8 604 22 55.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Savosolar Plc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Savosolar Plc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:04 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:45 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
09:36 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:34 Batterieinnovation könnte Abhängigkeit von kritischer Rohstoffbeschaffung reduzieren
08:00 Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'202.13 19.96 9VSSMU
Short 11'450.90 13.65 3WSSMU
Short 11'865.54 8.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'826.07 30.11.2023 11:34:36
Long 10'352.35 19.96 SSPM6U
Long 10'107.44 13.82 BBSSMU
Long 9'662.05 8.84 SSPM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Goldpreis: Altes Rekordhoch in Reichweite
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Mittwochnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Kuros-Aktie springt an: FDA erteilt Kuros für MagnetOs eine weitere Zulassung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit