05.10.2019 18:07:00

Meri Rama 'Comes Home' To Century 21 Real Estate; Leaves Realty Executives And Will Now Operate As CENTURY 21 Cornerstone

WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker-owner Meri Rama, after years of deliberation, today announced that her industry-leading company Realty Executives Cornerstone will operate and do business as CENTURY 21 Cornerstone. Rama's team of relentless sales professionals will now leverage the global franchisor's comprehensive platform, market relevance and size to build on its reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers and sellers in Whittier and throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC)

"Because we are committed to the people we serve every day, the CENTURY 21® mission to transform from transactional to experiential service aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing memorable moments along every step of the home buying and selling process," added Rama. "We look forward to leveraging the power and reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand to better serve the many unique cultures and communities in the markets we serve and grow our company."

"I've known Meri for many years, and she has been on my radar because I know deep down that her mindset of always giving 121% and focus on delivering the extraordinary would be the right match to our company's overall strategy," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "She is a fearless leader who thrives on being relentless on behalf of her affiliated agents and the communities they serve. We look forward to helping her and her company achieve their goals and aspirations."

About CENTURY 21 Cornerstone
CENTURY 21 Cornerstone is a full-service real estate company with two offices that service Los Angeles and Orange counties. Their offices are located at 13604 Whittier Blvd., Whittier and 16408 E Whittier Blvd.

CENTURY 21 Cornerstone is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 130,000 independent sales professionals.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. 

Media Contact:
Peter L. Mosca
Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for CENTURY 21 Cornerstone
732.841.4778
peter.mosca@century21.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meri-rama-comes-home-to-century-21-real-estate-leaves-realty-executives-and-will-now-operate-as-century-21-cornerstone-300932622.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Cornerstone

Nachrichten

