Merger Update and Results of General Meetings

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.3%  SPI 15’594 0.4%  Dow 44’254 0.0%  DAX 20’399 0.3%  Euro 0.9282 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’959 0.2%  Gold 2’716 0.8%  Bitcoin 89’146 4.5%  Dollar 0.8846 0.2%  Öl 73.4 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Rückzahlungen im FTX-Skandal: Start 2025 - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Handelskonflikt USA-China: Kalkulierter Konter aus Peking
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Albion Enterprise VCT Aktie [Valor: 3035582 / ISIN: GB00B1G3LR35]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.12.2024 19:17:37

Merger Update and Results of General Meetings

Albion Enterprise VCT
1.12 GBP 1.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (AAEV)                         (LEI: 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720)

Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV)                    (LEI: 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG)     (LEI: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16)

Albion KAY VCT PLC (KAY)                                      (LEI:213800DK8H27QY3J5R45)

Albion Crown VCT PLC (CRWN)                              (LEI: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (AAVC)               (LEI: 213800JKELS32V2OK421)

(together the Companies and each a Company)

11 December 2024

On 12 November 2024, the Companies issued a joint circular (Circular) setting out proposals for, amongst other things, merging the six Companies into three (Mergers), offers for subscription by AAEV, AATG and CRWN (as the proposed acquiring Companies), revised fee arrangements that would apply to each of AAEV's and CRWN's management agreements with its investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP (Manager), and notices for general meetings of the Companies to be convened on 11 December 2024 and 19 December 2024 in connection therewith (General Meetings and each a General Meeting). Set out below are the results of the General Meetings of the Companies held today (11 December 2024).

?AAEV

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.10,256,86997.57%255,8542.43%0
2.10,165,69097.04%310,5862.96%36,447
3.10,297,11298.38%169,4271.62%46,184
4.9,538,45797.44%250,5392.56%723,727

AAEV is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.


Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AAEV General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AAEV's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

?AADV

AADV is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.12,555,78798.33%213,8261.67%38,395

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolution passed at the AADV General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AADV's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

?AATG

AATG is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.16,421,93297.45%430,3172.55%0
2.16,292,19796.68%559,9423.32%110
3.16,367,80998.05%326,2011.95%158,239

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AATG General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AATG's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

?KAY

KAY is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.48,647,48497.22%1,393,2942.78%30,466

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolution passed at the KAY General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both KAY's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

CRWN

CRWN is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at its General Meeting were duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution.

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.26,050,45197.14%767,2642.86%33,878
2.26,107,24697.35%710,4692.65%33,878
3.26,226,68897.88%568,7012.12%56,204
4.23,747,71596.65%822,9953.35%2,280,883
5.26,084,41097.44%684,2812.56%82,902
6.26,026,43697.14%767,2642.86%57,893
7.26,013,18297.07%784,0662.93%54,345

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the CRWN General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both CRWN's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

?AAVC

AAVC is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at its General Meeting was duly passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on the resolution.

Resolution

ForAgainstWithheld
NumberPercentageNumberPercentageNumber
1.13,087,44697.68%311,0122.32%67,339


Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the vote "For" total.

A copy of the resolution passed at the AAVC General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both AAVC's webpage on the Manager's website (www.albion.capital) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850


Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten