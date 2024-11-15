Merger Results and Redesignation of Shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’609 -1.5%  SPI 15’465 -1.4%  Dow 43’522 -0.5%  DAX 19’179 -0.4%  Euro 0.9365 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’789 -0.9%  Gold 2’569 0.1%  Bitcoin 79’427 2.1%  Dollar 0.8879 -0.3%  Öl 72.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411Sunrise Communications138622040Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818On113454047
Top News
Nie mehr so erfolgreich wie das iPhone? Die Bedeutung hinter der Warnung in Apples Quartalsbilanz
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Oracle-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Titel Tapestry-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Tapestry-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Papier Broadridge Financial Solutions-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Broadridge Financial Solutions-Aktionäre freuen
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht ein: Grösster Auftraggeber kündigt Vertrag
Suche...

Downing ONE VCT Aktie [Valor: 22775505 / ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.11.2024 17:03:54

Merger Results and Redesignation of Shares

Downing ONE VCT
0.42 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

MERGER RESULTS
15 NOVEMBER 2024

Introduction

On 11 October 2024, the board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc with the name change becoming effective today) ("the Company”) ("the Board”) issued a circular (the "Circular") and a prospectus setting out proposals for, amongst other things, the merger of the Company with Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc ("TV2") carried out by way of a scheme of reconstruction and winding up under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Merger”).

Merger Results

The Company is pleased to confirm that all conditions to the Merger have now been satisfied and the Merger has been implemented.

Accordingly, TV2 has been placed into members' voluntary liquidation and new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares”) have been issued, subject only to Admission,  in consideration for the transfer of the assets and liabilities of TV2 to the Company based on the relative NAVs of the Company and TV2 as at 15 November 2024 which were announced earlier today. The total number of Consideration Shares issued to TV2 shareholders, pursuant to the Merger, was 86,637,164, at the issue price of 42.629237024071200p per share on the ratios outlined below:

Share Class of the CompanyNumber of Consideration Shares to be issuedMerger ratio
Ventures Shares52,389,091 0.984075562836560
Healthcare Shares20,464,086 0.868781993057500
AIM Shares6,592,726 2.445551844849200
DP67 Shares7,191,261 0.642528021460783

Applications have been made for all the Consideration Shares issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that admission will become effective and that trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 18 November 2024. CREST accounts are expected to be credited on 18 November 2024 as well.

Following this allotment but prior to the share Redesignation (described below), the issued share capital of the Company was 257,154,457 ordinary shares and the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 257,154,457. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

Notwithstanding that this will only be for a short period due to the Redesignation described below, the above figure (257,154,457) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Pursuant to the Merger, Dr Andrew Mackintosh has today been appointed as a director of the Company.

The unaudited NAV per ordinary share as at 15 November 2024, immediately following the Merger is 42.6p (this being the Merger Value of each ordinary share in the Company).

Share Redesignation

Following the allotment of the Consideration Shares mentioned above, the Company will redesignate 147,531,473 of its issued ordinary shares as deferred shares, which will be immediately repurchased and cancelled, on the basis described in the Circular, in order to re-base the NAV per share of each of ordinary share to £1.00 (the "Redesignation").

The ratio applied in the Redesignation is 0.426292374158617 remaining ordinary shares for every share held prior to the Redesignation and the remaining ordinary shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a new ISIN number GB00BRBQ0C76. It is expected that admission of the revised ordinary shares post-Redesignation will become effective and that trading will commence on 19 November 2024. CREST accounts are expected to be updated to reflect the Redesignation on 19 November 2024

Following the Redesignation, the issued share capital of the Company will be 109,622,984 ordinary shares and the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 109,622,984. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (109,622,984) can subsequently be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The unaudited NAV per ordinary share as following the Redesignation will be 100p.

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


Nachrichten zu Downing ONE VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Downing ONE VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
10:10 Marktüberblick: Siemens und Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
09:27 SMI zeigt Reaktion
07:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – GD100 auf dem Prüfstand
14.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
14.11.24 What do Diesel and Gasoline Tell us About Oil Prices?
14.11.24 Grünes Licht für Wasserstoff-Kernnetz
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’113.43 19.72 B4RSNU
Short 12’363.95 13.69 BSTUGU
Short 12’820.85 8.88 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’608.99 15.11.2024 17:11:27
Long 11’180.00 18.14
Long 10’907.99 13.85 SSQMQU
Long 10’448.06 8.99 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie: Sunrise kehr an Börse zurück - Erfolgreicher Start
XRP: Höchster Kurs seit 15 Monaten – Startschuss für 263 Prozent Rally?
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht ein: Grösster Auftraggeber kündigt Vertrag
Swiss Steel-Aktie verliert: Rund 800 Stellen werden abgebaut - auch in der Schweiz
Pierer Mobility-Aktie rutscht ab: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Nestlé-Aktie leichter nach jüngster Einstufung durch UBS AG
Plug Power, Ballard Power & Co: Trump stellt sich gegen Clean Energy - Teilentwarnung von Aktienexperten
Zum Wochenschluss: SMI im Minus -- DAX volatil -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei EVOTEC SE am Nachmittag zu
Verhandlungen über mögliche Zusammenarbeit: NVIDIA zukünftig bei Musks KI-Startup xAI?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten