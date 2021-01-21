SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0771 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’246 -13.9%  Dollar 0.8853 -0.5%  Öl 56.1 0.8% 
21.01.2021 23:08:00

MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RNET, MDCA, MTSC, TCP, SNCA; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rnet-mdca-mtsc-tcp-snca-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301212859.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

