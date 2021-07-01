MERGED Software Group Announces Series A Round to Deliver Collaborative eSignature Solutions to US, Canada and Latin America

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MERGED Software has launched a $5.75M Series A funding round following a successful $750,000 Seed Round in mid-2020. MERGED has recently released their new eSignature solution "Autograph" to focus on making eSignatures simple, affordable, and secure.

While the company was originally founded in 2019, developing a more relevant approach to real estate transaction technology, MERGED spent the Covid downtime focused on making their first product, TaskCycle, more industry agnostic and taking the task and document authentication engines and converting them into an eSignature platform that would substantially improve document workflow, signature security and ease of use compared to the other eSignature products generally available today.

MERGED | Autograph is initially available in the United States and Canada, and with current marketing plans, and internationalization efforts underway, MERGED aims to launch Autograph into Latin America and the Caribbean in early Fall 2021.

Things have changed quite a lot since 2019, as the e-signature market has grown tremendously. You may be familiar with other e-signature companies and a bunch of other players; none of them have been designed for the global markets and small to medium businesses with the collaboration strengths that MERGED | Autograph is delivering.

MERGED wants to become the North and South American alternative to these traditional companies. More specifically, the startup thinks it can convince small and medium companies that aren't using an e-signature solution yet. "Instead of asking other e-signature companies' customers to switch, MERGED wants to convert new customers to e-signature users that can also find significant benefit in the already released workflow platform TaskCycle.

"Faced with traditionally complex, expensive and difficult-to-use alternatives, MERGED has built a solution that is accessible and easy to use, and incorporates advanced security features, allowing SMBs and consumers to sign their first documents within minutes and without the high subscription rates of other products," MERGED co-founder and CEO Jack Berube said in a statement.

"The real estate industry in a logical place to deliver our solution, creating a new experience for the various parties (agents, mortgage, services, and consumers) to collaborate more efficiently, minimize delays and automate everyday tasks, while adding a new level of document security to prevent unnecessary litigation expense," said Jamie Heindl, VP of Client Engagement for MERGED.

With today's funding round announcement, MERGED wants to reach 50,000 North and South American SMBs by 2023, and 1 million consumers — MERGED currently has a little over 7,500 clients through its real estate vertical and is growing that to 100,000 by year-end 2021.

To learn more about MERGED and this opportunity, please visit us ONLINE.

MERGED Collaboration Cloud



SOURCE MERGED Software Group