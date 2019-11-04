Meredith's Health Brand Builds Momentum With New Hires And Invests In Magazine Product

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful editorial redesign, a rebounding advertising performance and a 50% increase in its unique visitors year-over-year, Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) Health brand is poised for continued momentum across its multi-platform business with new hires and investment in the print product including an upgraded paper stock and increased trim size.

Brendan Smyth rejoins Health as its publisher. Smyth, former publisher of Family Circle, succeeds Maria Jakubek , who joined PEOPLE as Executive Director of Sales. Smyth, a Meredith veteran, has held senior sales roles at Better Homes & Gardens, Midwest Living, and other lifestyle brands.





is Health Magazine's new Executive Editor. Brown, former Editor in Chief of Family Circle, reports to Health magazine Editor in Chief , effective immediately. Brown succeeds , who continues to collaborate with Health as Entertainment Editor at Large, working on its covers, cover stories, and other celebrity content. Previously, Brown was launch Editor-in-Chief of Health's sister brand Allrecipes magazine and has extensive lifestyle editorial experience that makes her an ideal fit with Health. Amber Brenza is newly appointed senior editor focused on Health.com's highly profitable condition content hubs that address more than 90 health conditions including digestive health, chronic disease, mental health, skin conditions, and reproductive health. Brenza is charged with enhancing the content in those highly-trafficked site sections and creating new content opportunities for Health's audience. She joins us from Women's Health. Additionally, Susan Brickell , a seasoned writer and market editor with experience at various lifestyle and wellness brands, was also appointed senior editor with a focus on commerce coverage. Brenza and Brickell report to Dara Kapoor , executive editor of Health.com, effective immediately.





"With its solid foundation in trusted health journalism and pulse on our country's booming interest in all things wellness, the Health brand is a considerable franchise that our executive team feels passionately about growing into an even more robust multi-platform business," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "With increased investment, we believe Health will continue to strengthen its position in the marketplace as an even more relevant and widespread resource spanning legacy and emerging media channels to better serve our audience."

The magazine's ad revenue is up 7% YTD through the December issue (publisher's estimate) with new advertisers from nearly every category from beauty and food to pharma and household supplies.

The brand's digital footprint has grown 50% YOY (ComScore) to nearly 10 million unique visitors who are embracing Health's content and engaging with the brand across all channels. Earlier this year, Health launched Balance by Health, a voice-activated Alexa skill and Facebook chatbot that delivers daily wellness inspiration and motivation with content from Health and sister brands SHAPE, EatingWell, and Cooking Light. This year Health also launched Wellness Warriors, a 360 brand platform that recognizes women innovating in the health and wellness industry as leaders, disruptors, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

Catherine Levene, President, Meredith Digital, said: "Health.com is one of our top brands. In fact, as of September, it's the fourth largest site in Meredith's digital network, and we see enormous potential in growing our online presence."

On the experiential side, Health will partner with SHAPE for the first time to present the 16th-annual SHAPE-Health Women's Half Marathon and 5.8 mile loop in New York's Central Park on April 19, 2020. The brand also has a robust point-of-care business.

Health is the trusted source for all things relating to wellness. Offering solid, science-backed advice on physical and mental health, exercise, skin care and beauty, nutrition, and much more, Health empowers its wide, multi-generational audience of more than 18 million across platforms. Additional information can be found at Health.com.

