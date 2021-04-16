Meredith To Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results April 29

|
16.04.2021 00:06:00
DES MOINES, Iowa, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP;meredith.com) announced today it will report its fiscal 2021 third quarter and first nine months results on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 9:00 AM EDT and distribute an earnings release and discussion materials prior to the call. Visit ir.meredith.com to access these materials and listen to the call.
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is a diversified media and marketing company that reaches approximately 190 million American consumers each month through trusted brand content, robust brand licensing activities, and a portfolio of television stations in fast-growing U.S. markets. Driven by deep audience insights, Meredith enriches the lives of consumers – including 95 percent of all women and 90 percent of Millennial women in the U.S. – through a variety of platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. The 120-year-old company is known for home, food, family, and lifestyle content from more than 40 iconic brands including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL Simple. Meredith is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator, No. 2 global licensor, No. 6 digital network reaching U.S. women, and owner of a portfolio of 17 television stations that reach a combined 11% of U.S. households and 30 million viewers in large, fast-growing markets across the U.S.
Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street legte zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Anleger sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Markt wagten sich am Donnerstag wieder etwas aus der Deckung. An der Wall Street war die Anlegerstimmung gehoben. In Fernost verzeichneten die Indizes daneben überwiegend Verluste.
