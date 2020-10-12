Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
Meredith To Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results November 5

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 8:00 AM EST. Meredith will distribute an earnings release and discussion materials prior to the call. To listen to the call, visit Meredith's Investor Relations section at www.meredith.com prior to the start. An archived version of the call will be available later that day on Meredith's website.

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group brands serve more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers, including 120 million women and 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the Company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets – including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce 745 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-to-report-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-november-5-301150540.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

