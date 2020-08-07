07.08.2020 22:41:00

Meredith To Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results August 13

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today it will report its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 8:30 AM EDT. Meredith will distribute an earnings release and discussion materials prior to the call. To listen to the call, visit Meredith's Investor Relations section at www.meredith.com prior to the start. An archived version of the call will be available later that day on Meredith's website.

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group brands serve more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers, including 120 million women and 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the Company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets – including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce 745 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-to-report-fiscal-2020-fourth-quarter-results-august-13-301108574.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
15:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
09:52
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
09:16
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
06:16
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:31
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
11:49
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester --`Dow-Jones schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gibt nach
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombi Ziele bei Brustkrebs nicht - Aktie schwächer
Fall Wirecard: Philippinische Behörden erwarten lange Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester --`Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB