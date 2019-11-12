+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 06:00:00

Mercy Medical Center Nationally Recognized With An 'A' For the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercy Medical Center has been awarded an 'A' in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Mercy's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. Mercy was one of 10 hospitals in Maryland and one of only three hospitals in Baltimore City to receive an "A," ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' or 'F' grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

"At Mercy, it's our mission to provide quality care in a compassionate setting. To achieve this goal, patient safety is a must. Receiving this top grade is indicative of Mercy's dedication to safeguarding our patients and delivering the best care possible," said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO, Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Health Services.

"'A' hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A."

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Mercy also received an "A" grade by Leapfrog this past spring. To view Mercy's full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women's health care. For more information, visit Mercy at http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

 

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center

