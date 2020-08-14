Mercy College Announces a Donation to Expand Career Education Hubs and Enhance the Mercy Scholars Program

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercy College has received a generous donation from Gioietta and Alberto Vitale, HD '09 to fund two new career hubs as well as provide a dedicated PACT mentor for the Mercy Scholars Program. A longtime supporter of Mercy College, Alberto Vitale is a former Mercy College Trustee and the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Random House, Inc. He and his wife, Gioietta, have previously made a number of strategic donations to the College, including the Vitale Life Skills Lab, the Vitale Center for Academic Excellence and Innovation, both on the Dobbs Ferry Campus, as well as investments in career education and technology. They also funded a scholarship for incoming students selected for the Mercy College Honors Program.

"Mercy College is grateful to Gioietta and Alberto Vitale for their continued support of the College's mission and students," said Mercy College President Tim Hall. "Their efforts will not only ensure that more students are able to achieve the dream of a college degree, but that they are prepared for a successful career."

With this most recent donation, Mercy will build two new Vitale Career Hubs, one on the MercyManhattan Campus and the other on the Bronx Campus. These visible hubs will provide students the opportunity to increase their career readiness through career education programming, virtual and mock interviews, coaching appointments, collaborative projects, as well as employer networking opportunities. The new Career Hub recently opened at the Dobbs Ferry Campus will be named the Vitale Career Hub.

The Vitale's donation will also enable Mercy College to hire a dedicated PACT mentor for students in the Mercy Scholars Program. This mentor will help connect the cohort of Scholars across campuses and build cohesiveness and shared aspirations for success through programming and events. By focusing on Mercy Scholars, the PACT mentor will help connect Scholars with appropriate resources to ensure their continued academic, personal and professional success.

PACT mentors are assigned to all graduate and undergraduate students at Mercy College to help guide students through their journey at the College. These mentors help students choose their majors, navigate degree requirements, register for classes, track their academic progress, understand financial aid packages, develop leadership skills, explore career options and ultimately reach their full potential. Since its launch in 2009, the PACT program has helped drive a 20% increase in retention, particularly for Black and Hispanic students, and a 50% increase in the four-year graduation rate.

The Mercy Scholars Program began in 2016 to recognize deserving students with a four-year undergraduate tuition, books and fees. These students have demonstrated financial need and a record of academic achievement, leadership and service. Mercy Scholars outperform the rest of the College, with 95% of Scholars on track to graduate in four years and an average GPA of 3.38.

