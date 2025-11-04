Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.11.2025

Mercury Systems Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $12.5 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $17.5 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share for the first quarter, compared to $0.04 per share last year.

First-quarter revenues were $225.2 million, compared to $204.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total bookings for the first quarter were $250.2 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11 for the quarter.

On November 3, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for the purchase of up to $200.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.