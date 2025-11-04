Mercury Systems Aktie 847694 / US5893781089
04.11.2025 23:03:07
Mercury Systems Q1 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $12.5 million or $0.21 per share, compared to $17.5 million or $0.30 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share for the first quarter, compared to $0.04 per share last year.
First-quarter revenues were $225.2 million, compared to $204.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Total bookings for the first quarter were $250.2 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.11 for the quarter.
On November 3, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for the purchase of up to $200.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.
