Mercury Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Glass Fire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The red flag fire warnings have sparked fierce fires in Northern California, forcing local authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for residents. Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowners and renters insurance policyholders who have had to leave their homes in response to the Glass Fire, another mandatory fire-related evacuation order, or whose property has suffered fire damage.

Mercury representatives are available to help address covered claims while following social distancing procedures. Representatives are also available to arrange temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders are forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders. Residents evacuating their homes should make sure they have the necessary supplies to keep themselves and their family safe during the evacuation.

"Follow mandatory evacuation orders to get yourself and family to safety, immediately," said Christopher O'Rourke, Mercury's vice president of property claims. "It's important to follow these orders and you can trust that Mercury has you covered. Policyholders who were forced to leave their homes due to mandatory evacuation orders should contact their agents or call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 for help. They should keep their receipts for any additional living expenses as a Mercury homeowners or renters insurance policy can help them recoup this money.

"Mercury also recommends that policyholders report losses as soon as possible, so we can begin to assist with the rebuilding process."

Wildfire home hardening, firescaping and preparedness tips on how to mitigate damage, as well as frequently asked questions are readily available in Mercury's Resource Center.

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process.

When filing a claim

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

  • Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.
  • Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.
  • Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

Policyholders can also download Mercury's Claims Recovery Guide for additional information on the claims process.

Follow Mercury Insurance on social media for updates and the company's response to California wildfires.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-insurance-is-ready-to-help-victims-of-the-glass-fire-301140469.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

