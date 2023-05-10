Mercurius Health equips Robert Janker Klinik with integrated oncology solutions from Philips and Elekta

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'504 -0.4%  SPI 15'171 -0.5%  Dow 33'562 -0.2%  DAX 15'919 -0.2%  Euro 0.9755 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'314 -0.2%  Gold 2'031 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'530 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8897 -0.1%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochvormittag
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Logistikkapazitäten für Elanco werden in China ausgebaut
EVOTEC-Aktie merklich höher: Sandoz und EVOTEC mit strategischer Biosimilars-Partnerschaft
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie tiefrot: Telefonica muss sinkende operative Marge hinnehmen - Ausblick bestätigt
Dufry-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt mehr als doppelt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics10019113Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Philips Aktie [Valor: 1106818 / ISIN: NL0000009538]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 10:00:00

Mercurius Health equips Robert Janker Klinik with integrated oncology solutions from Philips and Elekta

Philips
18.82 CHF 18.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

May 10, 2023 

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic oncology solutions over the next three years, contributing to enhanced patient care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Stockholm, Sweden, and Madrid, Spain – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, radiation therapy leader Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), and oncology service provider Mercurius Health today announced the signing of a 3-year agreement under which Philips and Elekta will install state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic oncology equipment and associated informatics solutions at Mercurius Health’s newly-acquired Robert Janker Klinik cancer center in Bonn, Germany. The investment in Philips and Elekta solutions by Mercurius Health is part of its commitment to establishing a major presence in Germany, following the company’s acquisition of Robert Janker Klinik earlier this year.  

The agreement has been enabled by the strategic partnership between Philips and Elekta to advance comprehensive personalized cancer care through the deployment of precision oncology solutions. The Robert Janker Klinik, a specialized hospital in oncology and palliative care, focuses on minimally invasive diagnostics and treatments for cancer. The hospital has three inpatient departments (radiology, radiotherapy and palliative care) and an outpatient unit for radiotherapy. It employs around 130 staff and treats patients from across the region as well as national and international patients.

"This major investment in cutting-edge technology by Mercurius Health means many of the projects currently in planning can be rapidly moved forward, making us a showcase for what the future of cancer care will look like,” said Prof. Dr. Attila Kovács, Head Physician of the Clinic for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology and Neuroradiology.

"The combination of Philips’ diagnostic imaging and oncology informatics solutions, and Elekta’s radiation therapy solutions means we will be able to offer our patients state-of-the-art therapy for tumors such as prostate and liver cancer that are currently difficult to treat, improving clinical outcomes,” said Prof. Dr. Michael Pinkawa, Radiation Oncologist and Head of Radiotherapy at Robert Janker Klinik.

Bringing data and actionable insights to the benefit of cancer patients
To make a precise and informed diagnosis and select the optimal therapy for each individual cancer patient, oncologists often need to consider and scrutinize around 10,000 data points, many of which reside in disparate IT systems – electronic medical records, lab systems, radiology, pathology, and genomics. Philips and Elekta bring all this data together and translate it into actionable insights, and pathways with predictable outcomes for each patient [1].

The combined solutions enable oncologists to deliver precise and personalized therapies that treat tumors effectively while sparing adjacent tissue and organs at risk. Installed in Robert Janker Klinik, they will provide Mercurius Health with a platform to showcase its consultancy and B2B oncology services in the German market and continue its pioneering work in increasing productivity, improving patient and staff experience, and enhancing clinical care.

[1] Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Mattias Thorsson
Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications, Elekta
Tel: +46 70 865 8012
E-mail: mattias.thorsson@elekta.com

Laura Terzagui Fernández
Director of Marketing & Communications, Mercurius Health
Tel: +34 650 446 543
E-mail: laura.terzagui@mercuriushealth.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combine passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don’t just build technology, we build hope. Elekta is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in more than 40 countries and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About Mercurius Health
Mercurius Health is the European leader of B2B services to hospitals and oncology centers with specializations in radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and radiology. Services include advisory, remote planning, commissioning, training & education, outsourced operations and financing of equipment used in centers and are mostly provided in Europe and Africa. www.mercuriushealth.com


 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
26.04.23 Philips Sell UBS AG
26.04.23 Philips Sell Deutsche Bank AG
25.04.23 Philips Sell UBS AG
25.04.23 Philips Sell Deutsche Bank AG
25.04.23 Philips Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:28 Marktüberblick: Fresenius springt nach Zahlen
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Rücksetzer statt Ausbruch
09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 SMI klettert erneut auf Jahreshoch
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
05.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz: Eine aufstrebende Revolution, die unser Leben verändert
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'017.66 19.91 SMIUBU
Short 12'281.40 13.58 SSMDQU
Short 12'809.05 8.37 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'502.51 10.05.2023 09:52:39
Long 11'069.49 18.62 YPSSMU
Long 10'816.82 13.27 XUSSMU
Long 10'371.34 8.81 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert
DSM-Aktie etwas höher: Zusammenschluss von Firmenich und DSM unter Dach und Fach
Darum verliert der Euro im US-Handel - Auch zum Franken leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesslich tiefer: Meyer Burger schliesst Vertriebsvereinbarung für Schieferdächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit