Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’147 -0.6%  SPI 18’222 -0.5%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’901 0.2%  Euro 0.9225 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’948 -0.1%  Gold 4’982 0.9%  Bitcoin 69’787 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7800 -1.2%  Öl 66.3 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: HSBC sieht nach Auslieferungsdaten weiter Risiken
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
Ausblick: Ryanair stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...

Revolution Medicines Aktie 52143299 / US76155X1000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2026 03:20:57

Merck Ends Acquisition Talks With Revolution Medicines After Price Disagreement : Report

Revolution Medicines
93.78 CHF 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) is no longer in discussions to acquire biotech company Revolution Medicines, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

The pharmaceutical giant had recently been in talks to buy Revolution in a deal that could have valued the cancer-drug developer at around $30 billion. However, the discussions cooled after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on price, the report noted.

While the talks have ended for now, it remains possible that negotiations could restart or that another suitor could emerge. Revolution Medicines is expected to release closely watched clinical testing data for its pancreatic and colorectal cancer drug candidates during the first half of this year, which could influence future interest.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that AbbVie was in advanced talks for a potential deal with Revolution, which had attracted multiple suitors. AbbVie later clarified that it "is not in discussions" with the company.

RVMD closed at $117.68 on January 23, 2026, down $1.09 or 0.92% at the end of regular trading. In overnight trading at 9:18 PM EST, the stock dropped sharply to $95.00, a decline of $22.68 or 19.27%.