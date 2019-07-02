MerchantPro Express Partners With MetisPro to launch POS Platform Quantic

BERWYN, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant services provider MerchantPro Express (MPX) proudly announces a new partnership with cloud-based POS solutions provider MetisPro to expand business opportunities while providing clients with a more extensive suite of technology and services for customers.

Founded a decade ago, Melville, N.Y.-based MPX is one of the fastest-growing and highly regarded companies within the credit card processing and merchant services space, known for its competitive rates, transparent business practices and outstanding customer support to thousands of businesses across the United States.

Headquartered in Berwyn, P.A., MetisPro develops and supplies cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) solutions to an ever-growing roster of restaurant and retail clients throughout the country. The iOS and Android-based, multi-channel, cross-platform system, named Quantic, goes beyond simply accepting orders to enhance sales and revenue. Quantic allows for optimal customization, real-time reporting, customer and service area management, and much more.

Together, MPX and MetisPro deliver exceptional credit card processing and merchant services with extraordinary optimization capabilities to maximize efficiencies, improve reporting, management and usability, and save clients and customers' time and money—a truly winning combination!

"There was an obvious synergy between our two companies, and we're happy to be bringing new, innovative technology to our customers," says MerchantPro Express President and CEO Chris Briller.

"MetisPro and MPX complement each other very well," adds MetisPro Founder and CEO Vigyan Kaushik. "We're excited to announce a new and integrated point of sales system built with efficiency and comprehensive features to help businesses grow their bottom line."

For more information about MerchantPro Express (MPX), MetisPro, and how this partnership can Save Your Business Money, contact us today.

