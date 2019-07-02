02.07.2019 16:07:00

MerchantPro Express Partners With MetisPro to launch POS Platform Quantic

BERWYN, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant services provider MerchantPro Express (MPX) proudly announces a new partnership with cloud-based POS solutions provider MetisPro to expand business opportunities while providing clients with a more extensive suite of technology and services for customers.

Founded a decade ago, Melville, N.Y.-based MPX is one of the fastest-growing and highly regarded companies within the credit card processing and merchant services space, known for its competitive rates, transparent business practices and outstanding customer support to thousands of businesses across the United States.

Headquartered in Berwyn, P.A., MetisPro develops and supplies cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) solutions to an ever-growing roster of restaurant and retail clients throughout the country. The iOS and Android-based, multi-channel, cross-platform system, named Quantic, goes beyond simply accepting orders to enhance sales and revenue. Quantic allows for optimal customization, real-time reporting, customer and service area management, and much more.

Together, MPX and MetisPro deliver exceptional credit card processing and merchant services with extraordinary optimization capabilities to maximize efficiencies, improve reporting, management and usability, and save clients and customers' time and money—a truly winning combination! 

"There was an obvious synergy between our two companies, and we're happy to be bringing new, innovative technology to our customers," says MerchantPro Express President and CEO Chris Briller.

"MetisPro and MPX complement each other very well," adds MetisPro Founder and CEO Vigyan Kaushik. "We're excited to announce a new and integrated point of sales system built with efficiency and comprehensive features to help businesses grow their bottom line."

For more information about MerchantPro Express (MPX), MetisPro, and how this partnership can Save Your Business Money, contact us today.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchantpro-express-partners-with-metispro-to-launch-pos-platform-quantic-300879253.html

SOURCE MetisPro

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:37
OPEC hält Angebot knapp
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird erneut verkauft / Swisscom – Ein heisser Tanz steht bevor!
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Wall Street kaum verändert -- SMI mit Aufschlägen -- DAX verhalten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert -- SMI mit Aufschlägen -- DAX verhalten -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex tritt mehr oder weniger auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich wenig bewegt. Am Dienstag tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB