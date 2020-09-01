Merchant Hydrogen: Industrial Gas and Energy Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This study focuses on key hydrogen technologies and applications.It provides data about the size and growth of both captive and merchant hydrogen markets, lists company profiles, and discusses patent trends and industry trends.



Cutting-edge developments, research priorities and potential business opportunities are key foci.



The report includes the following -

- Investigation and assessment of the future use of merchant hydrogen as an industrial gas and the roles likely played by the emerging hydrogen energy market.

- Analysis of trends in the market, with data for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2025.

- An overview of the structure of the industry and extensive company profiles of the leading organizations.

- Detailed analyses of research focus, end-use markets and production technologies.

- Analysis of patent and intellectual property activity.

- Market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

- Initiatives of various regions to develop the hydrogen economy.

- Analysis of delivery and storage methods for hydrogen.



Report Includes:

- 48 tables

- A brief overview of the global market for merchant hydrogen technologies within the energy sector

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- State-of-the-art trends observed in fuel cell technology as it is one of the fastest growing segments in the merchant hydrogen application areas and a shift towards Green Hydrogen

- New Federal & States incentives and laws supporting utilization of hydrogen and FCV in the U.S.

- Policy Recommendations from IRENA, and economy diversification measures as apart of hydrogen economy by middle eastern states

- Latest information on market opportunities for merchant hydrogen and its future use as an industrial gas and the roles likely played by the emerging hydrogen energy market

- Industry value chain analysis of the merchant hydrogen energy market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could expedite stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Emphasis on the current and emerging applications of merchant hydrogen and its on-site distributed generation

- Insight into the major breakthrough development areas such as biological processing and localized production, research focus, end-use markets, and production technologies

- Profile description of major market players including Amec Foster Wheeler Ltd., Air Liquide, Iwatani International Corp., Linde Ag, Exxon Mobil Corp., Ceramatec, Hydrogenics Corp., and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.



Summary:

The world has started to fully face the climate emergency.After signing Paris agreement in 2016, stating their aim to limit global warming, it is the time for participating countries to act on their commitments.



Similarly, more and more businesses are committing to play their role, along with pressures from shareholders to assume their responsibility for cleaner climate.This approach has now begun to feed through capital markets and finance as we see governments adopting regulations on sustainable finance.



To ensure a clean future, within a few decades, all our energy needs, electricity, industry, transport, buildings and agriculture, will have to come from carbon free sources. This will need huge change in technologies and policies.



Hydrogen will play a crucial role in making vital changes to our energy systems.It can form a key part of the solution to climate change.



Renewable electricity (Solar and Wind) alone may not be able to provide all energy needs and thus, hydrogen will play a crucial complementary role.



Merchant hydrogen, the focus of this report, includes all hydrogen produced by one company for sale to another.The merchant hydrogen industry provides hydrogen used in industrial processes, including processes for the manufacture of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, plastics, metals, agricultural fertilizer, pharmaceuticals and food oil products.



Other uses in areas such as food and semiconductor manufacturing, for example, while important, require much smaller volumes of hydrogen. Merchant hydrogen providers also serve emerging energy or fuel applications for transportation, although at present this market is quite small.



Total annual U.S. production of merchant hydrogen was over REDACTED million metric tons (MMT) in 2019. In comparison, the total world production of merchant hydrogen was REDACTED MMT. The analyst forecasts that U.S. production of merchant hydrogen will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, approaching REDACTED MMT by 2025. Globally, merchant hydrogen production is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, reaching more than REDACTED MMT by 2025.



