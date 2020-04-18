+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 22:30:00

Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City Offers 90-Day First Payment Deferral, 0% APR Financing Opportunities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As concerns for public health bring an air of uncertainty to many, Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is doing its part to aid the community with special incentives that make it easier to get behind the wheel of a new luxury vehicle. Through April, qualifying luxury car shoppers can take advantage of a 90-day first payment deferral, plus 0% APR financing when they finance their vehicle purchase through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

Throughout the month, clients who purchase a new luxury vehicle at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City can enjoy no payments for 90 days on all retail contracts, plus first payment credit on most models. Clients can also find opportunities for incredible rates with 0% APR financing available for a term of up to 24 months on select new and certified pre-owned vehicles in stock at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City.

Kansas City commercial clients can enjoy additional peace of mind during this time. Among the many incentives, the dealership is offering 0% APR financing opportunities for up to 60 months on select 2019 model-year commercial vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz Metris and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo vans.

These offers are valid now through April 30. Eligibility is subject to credit approval by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Additional terms and exclusions may apply.

Those interested in taking advantage of these special limited-time incentives are encouraged to contact the Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City sales team for more details by calling 855-979-0605. The dealership is currently accepting guests by appointment only. Those looking for a more remote car-shopping experience can purchase their new luxury vehicle online at https://www.mb-kc.com/. Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is located at 13851 Madison Ave., Kansas City, MO.    

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City

