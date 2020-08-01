+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Now Carries Two 2021 Mercedes-Benz SUVs

PEORIA, Ariz., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Peoria dealership, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, now carries two of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz SUVs. Shoppers who are interested in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA and 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe can now be found in the air-conditioned all-indoor showroom at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe strikes an impressive figure on the road with a uniquely swooping roofline and 21-inch AMG® wheels. Inside this model drivers can enjoy AMG®-specific features like and AMG® Drive Unit steering wheel and the AMG® Performance Exhaust System. Many shoppers who are interested in a utility model that exudes a sporty air are drawn to this model.

In contrast, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is more compact and nimbler than its GLE Coupe counterpart. It has two "normal" trims and two AMG® trims. This extended variety of trims provides a larger group to choose from, and it carries plenty of features to help drivers. With driver-assist systems such as Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist, the GLA presents itself as an affordable and reliable SUV for vacations and everyday life. Find more information at http://www.arrowheadmb.com.

Customers who are interested in leasing or purchasing a Mercedes-Benz vehicle are encouraged to contact Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead today. Not only can they find the right model for their interests at the dealership, but they can take advantage of the knowledgeable team who runs the dealership. Contact an expert Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead worker at 623-815-3900 or by showing up at 9260 W Bell Road in Peoria.

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

