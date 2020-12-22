Mercato Hires Jean-Michel Boujon as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato , the online grocery eCommerce platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, announced today that it has hired Jean-Michel Boujon to be its Chief Marketing Officer. Boujon will direct all efforts associated with Mercato's brand, user acquisition, and lifecycle marketing. In addition, he will seek to advance the trend of consumers choosing to source their groceries from independent, locally-owned retailers.

"I am thrilled to announce that Jean-Michel has joined Mercato and to have him apply his talents to our company at such an important moment of our growth phase," said Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of Mercato. "He has a proven ability to 10X marketplaces and execute innovative and creative marketing campaigns. We'll also benefit greatly from his leadership skills as we develop teams across marketing, brand and data."

Boujon, 42, joins Mercato from Getaround where he acted as VP of Growth, managing a team focused on scaling the carsharing company by developing the marketplace, acquiring car renters, and car owners. During Boujon's tenure, Getaround's footprint grew from 20 cities in the U.S. to more than 300 cities worldwide. He also acted as Senior Director of e-Commerce at BookRenter.com where he helped lead year-over-year growth of 40 percent. Boujon has also held leadership roles at The Ladders.com in New York and London.

Mercato was started in Brooklyn, NY, in 2015, and the company currently operates in 45 states nationwide. Mercato's digital platform seamlessly connects consumers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets. Built upon a mission of supporting such stores, Mercato has been actively onboarding and serving grocers during the COVID-19 crisis, adding over 400 specialty food stores, independent grocers, and market halls since the beginning of 2020. The company's platform equips independent grocers with a clean and seamless way to manage online inventory, orders, and deliveries.

Boujon secured his Masters in Finance from the Burgundy School of Business in Dijon, France. He also attended Nottingham University Business School in Nottingham, U.K. A native of Vesoul, France, Boujon loves shopping at his favorite local stores.

Mercato offers eCommerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from over 1,000 independent grocery stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent's grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com . Follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

