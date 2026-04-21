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21.04.2026 11:16:28
Mercantile Bank Reports Increase In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Mercantile Bank (MBWM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $22.69 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $19.54 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $55.90 million from $48.55 million last year.
Mercantile Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $22.69 Mln. vs. $19.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $55.90 Mln vs. $48.55 Mln last year.