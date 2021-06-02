SMI 11’480 0.4%  SPI 14’803 0.4%  Dow 34’575 0.1%  DAX 15’584 0.1%  Euro 1.0976 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’075 0.1%  Gold 1’897 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’520 2.0%  Dollar 0.9006 0.4%  Öl 70.9 0.3% 
02.06.2021 11:07:00

MENTIS Inc. Announces Partnership with Windocks

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc., the leader in governance, privacy, and data security solutions for global enterprises, announced that it has partnered with Windocks, a leading provider of database containers and virtualization, to enable a streamlined delivery of secure non-production data environments for its users.

MENTIS Inc. (PRNewsfoto/MENTIS Inc.)

Through this strategic partnership, MENTIS Inc. and Windocks will enable users to manage their production-nonproduction migration securely by integrating MENTIS' patented and award winning Data Discovery and Data Anonymization capabilities.

"Customer interest in GDPR compliant data is surging for database DevOps and other lower level environment needs," said Paul Stanton, Co-founder and Vice President of Windocks. "Our partnership with MENTIS is key to meeting customer needs, enabling MENTIS' top notch data discovery and anonymization to be built into virtualized data environments that are delivered in seconds."

Krishnan Cheerath, MENTIS' Manager of Product Management, added, "The MENTIS-Windocks partnership is a new chapter in MENTIS' story of partnering with strategic vendors to generate more value for customers looking to secure their data in various stages of its lifecycle. This partnership will allow a secure and seamless environment for customers migrating their data between environments. The value for the end customers through this partnership is big, as it will help them reduce their DevOps cycles without any performance or security lags. We are very excited for this partnership and are eager to get going on developing our solution to integrate with more such vendors in the market."

About MENTIS:

MENTIS is an award-winning software for Enterprise Governance, Privacy & Security. Trusted by icons of industries and institutions in the world, MENTIS' customer roster includes Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 companies; national airlines; Ivy League universities; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

About Windocks:

Windocks is a leader in Linux and Windows based database virtualization for Docker containers, Kubernetes, and conventional instances. Customers improve data security and agility, with versioned writable database environments delivered in seconds. Windocks also simplifies lower level infrastructure, cutting costs in half with fewer VMs and 95% less storage.   

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentis-inc-announces-partnership-with-windocks-301303700.html

SOURCE MENTIS Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Jetzt wird es eng für die Bullen / ABB – Jetzt wird die Luft langsam dünn
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad
Polyphor-Aktie steigt kräftig: Polyphor meldet Wirkung von Balixafortide in präklinischen Covid-19-Studien
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie verliert
Nach IPO: So will Oatly den Milliardenbetrag vom Börsengang investieren
Swiss Life schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 400 Millionen Franken ab - Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit