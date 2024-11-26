|
Mengniu Driving Development of Innovative HMO Nutritional Ingredients
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - In August 2024, Synaura Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Synaura"), a subsidiary of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited ("Mengniu" or the "Company"), received GRAS certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 2'-FL (2'-Fucosyllactose), making it the first and only human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) company from China to receive approval.
About China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and its subsidiaries mainly manufacture and distribute quality dairy products in China. It is one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in China, with MENGNIU as its core brand. Mengniu offers diversified products including liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. In March 2014, Mengniu became a Hang Seng Index constituent, making it the first blue-chip Chinese dairy product manufacturer. In 2023, Mengniu's MSCI ESG rating was elevated to AA. Mengniu is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng (Mainland and Hong Kong) Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index and HSI ESG Enhanced Select Index.
