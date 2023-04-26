Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'529 0.5%  SPI 15'153 0.1%  Dow 33'531 -1.0%  DAX 15'872 0.1%  Euro 0.9792 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'378 -0.5%  Gold 1'996 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'354 0.3%  Dollar 0.8910 -0.1%  Öl 81.4 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Visa-Aktie nachbörslich höher: Visa mit kräftigem Gewinnplus
Roche-Aktie: Roche macht weniger Umsatz - Ausblick bleibt vorsichtig
SAFRAN-Aktie: SAFRAN steigert Umsatz und bekräftigt Jahresprognose
Symrise-Aktie: Symrise wächst im ersten Quartal dank starker Nachfrage nach Tiernahrung organisch zweistellig
Darum notiert der Euro weiter unter 1,10 US-Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Immunicum AB Aktie [Valor: 20886498 / ISIN: SE0005003654]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2023 08:00:00

Mendus announces two upcoming presentations at the 2023 CIMT Annual Meeting

Immunicum AB
1.83 SEK 1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM ADVANCE II TRIAL TO BE SHARED IN AN ORAL PRESENTATION AND POSTER ON NEXT-GENERATION IMMUNE PRIMER PROGRAM

Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced the upcoming presentation of new clinical data from the Phase 2 ADVANCE II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) Annual Meeting, being held from May 3-5, 2023 in Mainz, Germany. In addition to these updated clinical results, Mendus will share novel data on a preclinical discovery program evaluating a next-generation immune primer at CIMT 2023.

"Both the detailed immunological data supporting our most advanced clinical program in AML maintenance and the discovery of a potentially enhanced intratumoral immune primer based on the DCOne cell line exemplify Mendus’ strong research capabilities and deep expertise in dendritic cell biology and cancer immunotherapy,” said Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. "We are excited about the opportunity to present these results at the CIMT meeting, Europe's largest meeting focused on cancer immunotherapy research and development.”


Abstract #58, to be featured in an oral presentation, summarizes novel immunomonitoring data from the ADVANCE II trial, a Phase 2 monotherapy trial studying Mendus’ lead program vididencel (DCP-001) as a novel maintenance treatment modality in AML. The data support vididencel's mode of action as an immunotherapy with the potential to delay or prevent tumor recurrence in patients with measurable residual disease. Mendus previously presented positive relapse-free and overall survival data from the ADVANCE II trial in an oral presentation at the Annual American Society for Hematology (ASH) 2022 conference.


Abstract Number:         58

Abstract Title:         High dimensional analysis of peripheral blood mononuclear cells in AML patients shows a beneficial tumor reactive T-cell environment at treatment start in patients responding to treatment with an allogenic leukemia-derived cancer vaccine (vididencel)

Authors:         Hester van Zeeburg, Satwinder Kaur Singh, Marij Welters, Sjoerd van der Burg, Aristoteles Giagounidis, Eva Wagner-Drouet, Uwe Platzbecker, Bjorn Gjertsen, Arjan van de Loosdrecht, Jeroen Rovers

Session Date & Time:        Friday, 5 May 2023, between 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm CET (oral presentation), Wednesday, 3 May 2023 between 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm CET (poster session)


Abstract #164, to be featured in a poster presentation at CIMT 2023, summarizes findings showing that leukemic-derived dendritic cells based on Mendus’ DCOne cell line induce a strong activation of co-cultured natural killer (NK) cells and monocytes when combined with anti-PD-L1 antibodies. An intratumoral immune primer based on this concept could potentially induce activation of intratumoral macrophages, NK cells and T cells, turning a "cold” tumor into a "hot” tumor that is more susceptible to the immune system.


Abstract Number:         164

Abstract Title:        DCOne-derived mature DCs opsonized with anti-PD-L1 antibodies as potential intratumoral immune primers

Authors:        Haoxiao Zou, Alex Karlsson-Parra, Satwinder Kaur Singh

Session Date & Time:        Thursday, 4 May 2023 between 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm CET

Both abstracts are made available on the CIMT 2023 conference website.


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Immunicum AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.23 Julius Bär: 8.85% P.A. JB BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (60%) AUF FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
25.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Swatch, Swiss Life
25.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.04.2023
25.04.23 Bilanzsaison nimmt heute Fahrt auf
25.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch
25.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Warten auf die Big Tech´s
25.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte laufen seitwärts
21.04.23 Luxusgüter bleiben gefragt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'969.92 19.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'236.58 13.38 A1SSMU
Short 12'678.02 8.82 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'529.44 25.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 11'035.20 19.35 YGSSMU
Long 10'761.36 13.31 XRSSMU
Long 10'328.13 8.89 ANSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie profitiert von Zahlen: Nestlé dämmt Verkaufsvolumenrückgang im ersten Quartal deutlich ein - Lieferkettenengpässe belasten weiter
ABB-Aktie gefragt: ABB mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus - ADR-Scheine werden von der New Yorker Börse NYSE genommen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Kühne+Nagel erzielt weniger Umsatz - Gewinnzahlen besser als erwartet
Idorsia lotet nach Verlust im Q1 weitere Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten aus - Idorsia-Aktie gibt nach
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
UBS-Aktie rot: UBS macht weniger Gewinn - Rechts-Rückstellungen und schwächelndes Investmentbanking belasten - Dividendenpolitik bleibt
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt nach gutem Jahresbeginn die Umsatzprognose an
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken nahe dem Jahrestief
Berichtssaison und Wirtschaftsdaten im Blick: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel dank Bluechips fester -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
"Günstigste Lösung für Schweizer Steuerzahler" - Ex-UBS-Verwaltungsratspräsident äusserst sich erstmals zum CS-Deal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit