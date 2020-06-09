Mendoza's Ad-Hoc Committee Rejects Restructuring Proposal

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad-Hoc Committee of Bondholders (the " AHC ") of the Province of Mendoza (the " Province "), which is comprised of institutional investors holding approximately 40% of the Province's outstanding US$529,960,000 8.375% Notes due 2024 (the " Notes "), categorically rejects the unilateral exchange offer and consent solicitation published by the Province on June 5, 2020 (the " Offer ").

The Offer represents an opportunistic and illegitimate attempt to conflate the fiscal and debt situations of the Province and the Republic of Argentina and does not reflect the underlying economic reality and payment capacity of the Province.

Based on the terms of the Offer, the Province is requesting a level of debt relief which is not commensurate with its level of indebtedness and available provincial resources. The Offer, which needlessly disregards the Province's contractual commitments, likewise sets an extremely negative precedent which will undoubtedly impact both the Province's and other Argentine issuers' reputation and ability to access the international capital markets in the future.

While the AHC stands ready to provide (and indeed has already offered) appropriate and generous short-term cash flow relief in light of the current public health crisis, the AHC will not participate in any unilateral exercise that seeks to permanently impair the contractual rights of holders to address what is fundamentally a short-term liquidity concern.

