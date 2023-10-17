Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.10.2023 18:44:01

MENACW 2023 Highlights Future Minerals Forum's Crucial Role in Shaping Sustainable Mineral Value Chains for the Clean Energy Transition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW) 2023, hosted in Riyadh, underscored the pivotal role of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in shaping the future of minerals.

The panel moderated by Aldo Pennini, Director of Strategy, Program, and Content for FMF, featured distinguished panelists, including Abdulrahman Al Belushi, Assistant Deputy Minister for Mining Enablement at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources; Eng. Saud Al Mandil, Vice President of Technology, R&D, and Innovation at Ma’aden; Dr. Thamer Aldaajani, General Manager of Mining and Hydrocarbon Research at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology; Ali Al-Mutairi, Executive Director at FMF; Dr. Abdullah Al-Nabhan, Senior Director of the Survey and Exploration at the Saudi Geological Survey; and Professor Jim Skie, Chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"Minerals represent a crucial pillar in powering numerous industries and projects,” said Abdulrahman Al Belushi. He stressed the need for sustainable operations that minimize environmental impact and ensure community benefits.

Saud Al Mandil emphasized Maaden's commitment to sustainability in the mining sector. The company is dedicated to minimizing environmental impact and responsibly managing natural resources, aligning with the Kingdom's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Thamer Aldaajani stressed the pivotal role of research in comprehending the economic and environmental impact of mineral resources and enhancing their value chains. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the mining sector in balancing the extraction of required minerals with environmental preservation.

Ali Al-Mutairi outlined FMF's mission, stating, "FMF aims to shape the future of minerals in the context of the energy transition through multi-stakeholder dialogue and collaboration. The Forum serves as an international platform, fostering opportunities for entities involved in the mining sector to explore potential opportunities across the mineral super region, which stretches from Africa through West and Central Asia.”

Abdullah Al-Nabhan elaborated on the geological characteristics of the Arabian Shield, highlighting its abundant mineral resources essential for the green energy transition. Meanwhile, Professor Jim Skea announced, that for the first time, the IPCC will incorporate the role of minerals in the energy transition as part of its next multi-year report.

The third edition of FMF, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, will be held from January 9-11, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7249c16-1580-4825-bd81-b2946880f9f4


