MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Vancouver, WA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, Washington. The guide identifies 6 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Vancouver, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Vancouver, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/vancouver-wa-facilities/

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA (in alphabetical order)

Bonaventure of Salmon Creek

Phone: (360) 258-2388

Address: 13700 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686

Web: bonaventuresenior.com

Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge

Phone: (844) 533-0915

Address: 7900 NE Vancouver Mall Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662

Web: brookdale.com

Harvest Homes

Phone: (503) 286-2423

Address: 6921 N Roberts Ave., Portland, OR 97203

Web: harvesthomes.us

Highgate at Vancouver

Phone: (360) 571-7272

Address: 9803 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665

Web: highgateseniorliving.com

Touchmark at Fairway Village

Phone: (360) 524-4925

Address: 2911 Southeast Village Loop, Vancouver, WA 98683

Web: touchmarkvancouver.com

Windsor Gardens Memory Care

Phone: (360) 944-7419

Address: 1602 NE 162nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684

Web: windsorgardensvancouver.com

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

