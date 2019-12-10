|
10.12.2019 19:40:00
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Vancouver, WA
VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, Washington. The guide identifies 6 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Vancouver, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Vancouver, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/vancouver-wa-facilities/
2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA (in alphabetical order)
Bonaventure of Salmon Creek
Phone: (360) 258-2388
Address: 13700 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686
Web: bonaventuresenior.com
Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge
Phone: (844) 533-0915
Address: 7900 NE Vancouver Mall Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662
Web: brookdale.com
Harvest Homes
Phone: (503) 286-2423
Address: 6921 N Roberts Ave., Portland, OR 97203
Web: harvesthomes.us
Highgate at Vancouver
Phone: (360) 571-7272
Address: 9803 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665
Web: highgateseniorliving.com
Touchmark at Fairway Village
Phone: (360) 524-4925
Address: 2911 Southeast Village Loop, Vancouver, WA 98683
Web: touchmarkvancouver.com
Windsor Gardens Memory Care
Phone: (360) 944-7419
Address: 1602 NE 162nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684
Web: windsorgardensvancouver.com
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
