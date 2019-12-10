+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 19:40:00

MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Vancouver, WA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, Washington. The guide identifies 6 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Vancouver, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Vancouver, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/vancouver-wa-facilities/

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Vancouver, WA (in alphabetical order)

Bonaventure of Salmon Creek
Phone: (360) 258-2388
Address: 13700 NE Salmon Creek Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686
Web: bonaventuresenior.com

Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge
Phone: (844) 533-0915
Address: 7900 NE Vancouver Mall Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662
Web: brookdale.com

Harvest Homes
Phone: (503) 286-2423
Address: 6921 N Roberts Ave., Portland, OR 97203
Web: harvesthomes.us

Highgate at Vancouver
Phone: (360) 571-7272
Address: 9803 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98665
Web: highgateseniorliving.com

Touchmark at Fairway Village
Phone: (360) 524-4925
Address: 2911 Southeast Village Loop, Vancouver, WA 98683
Web: touchmarkvancouver.com

Windsor Gardens Memory Care
Phone: (360) 944-7419
Address: 1602 NE 162nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684
Web: windsorgardensvancouver.com

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

 

SOURCE MemoryCare.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10:14
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street kann neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit etwas stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;