03.08.2019 00:40:00
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in San Antonio, TX
SAN ANTONIO, August 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The guide identifies 19 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In San Antonio, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 104 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, but it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, TX, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/san-antonio-tx-facilities/.
2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, Texas (in alphabetical order)
Adante Assisted Living
Phone: (210) 493-0103
Address: 2739 Cembalo Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78231
Web: sagora.com
Arden Courts of San Antonio
Phone: (210) 408-9100
Address: 15290 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78231
Web: arden-courts.com
Autumn Grove Cottage Stone Oak
Phone: (210) 853-5567
Address: 20718 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78258
Web: autumngrove.com
Autumn Leaves of Stone Oak
Phone: (210) 497-5200
Address: 20271 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78258
Web: autumnleaves.com
Avalon Memory Care - Mystic Park
Phone: (888) 445-2590
Address: 8615 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254
Web: avalonmemorycare.com
Bader House
Phone: (210) 408-1002
Address: 3411 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78231
Web: baderhouse.com
Blue Skies of Texas
Phone: (210) 677-8666
Address: 5100 John D. Ryan Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78245
Web: blueskiesoftexas.org
Brookdale N. Fredericksburg Road
Phone: (844) 523-3014
Address: 9505 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
Web: brookdale.com
Colonial Gardens San Antonio
Phone: (210) 826-6594
Address: 3017, 10 Lynn Batts Lane, San Antonio, TX 78218
Web: swltc.com
Isle at Watercrest Dominion
Phone: (210) 907-7110
Address: 6906 Heuermann Rd., San Antonio, TX 78256
Web: watercrestdominion.com
Elmcroft of Windcrest
Phone: (210) 946-4994
Address: 6849 Crestway Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239
Web: elmcroft.com
Franklin Park TPC Parkway
Phone: (210) 483-9999
Address: 21802 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX 78259
Web: franklinpark.org
Heritage at Westover Hills
Phone: (833) 873-8733
Address: 4315 Rogers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251
Web: surpassliving.com
Memory Care of Westover Hills
Phone: (210) 802-6653
Address: 10910 Town Center Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
Web: memorycarewestoverhills.com
Poet's Walk San Antonio
Phone: (210) 465-1386
Address: 5438 Presidio Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78249
Web: poetswalk-springhills.com
Sodalis at Garden Ridge
Phone: (210) 651-6377
Address: 19095 FM 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266
Web: sodalisgardenridge.com
Sodalis at Stone Oak
Phone: (210) 960-7235
Address: 25690 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78261
Web: sodalisstoneoak.com
Stone Oak Care Center
Phone: (210) 481-9000
Address: 505 Madison Oak Ave., San Antonio, TX 78258
Web: touchstone-communities.com
The Forum at Lincoln Heights
Phone: (210) 824-2314
Address: 311 W Nottingham Dr., San Antonio, TX 78209
Web: fivestarseniorliving.com
About MemoryCare.com
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and eldercare professionals as well as a board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
