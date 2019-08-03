MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, August 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The guide identifies 19 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In San Antonio, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 104 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, but it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, TX, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/san-antonio-tx-facilities/.

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in San Antonio, Texas (in alphabetical order)

Adante Assisted Living

Phone: (210) 493-0103

Address: 2739 Cembalo Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78231

Web: sagora.com

Arden Courts of San Antonio

Phone: (210) 408-9100

Address: 15290 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78231

Web: arden-courts.com

Autumn Grove Cottage Stone Oak

Phone: (210) 853-5567

Address: 20718 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78258

Web: autumngrove.com

Autumn Leaves of Stone Oak

Phone: (210) 497-5200

Address: 20271 Stone Oak Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78258

Web: autumnleaves.com

Avalon Memory Care - Mystic Park

Phone: (888) 445-2590

Address: 8615 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254

Web: avalonmemorycare.com

Bader House

Phone: (210) 408-1002

Address: 3411 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78231

Web: baderhouse.com

Blue Skies of Texas

Phone: (210) 677-8666

Address: 5100 John D. Ryan Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78245

Web: blueskiesoftexas.org

Brookdale N. Fredericksburg Road

Phone: (844) 523-3014

Address: 9505 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240

Web: brookdale.com

Colonial Gardens San Antonio

Phone: (210) 826-6594

Address: 3017, 10 Lynn Batts Lane, San Antonio, TX 78218

Web: swltc.com

Isle at Watercrest Dominion

Phone: (210) 907-7110

Address: 6906 Heuermann Rd., San Antonio, TX 78256

Web: watercrestdominion.com

Elmcroft of Windcrest

Phone: (210) 946-4994

Address: 6849 Crestway Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239

Web: elmcroft.com

Franklin Park TPC Parkway

Phone: (210) 483-9999

Address: 21802 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX 78259

Web: franklinpark.org

Heritage at Westover Hills

Phone: (833) 873-8733

Address: 4315 Rogers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78251

Web: surpassliving.com

Memory Care of Westover Hills

Phone: (210) 802-6653

Address: 10910 Town Center Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251

Web: memorycarewestoverhills.com

Poet's Walk San Antonio

Phone: (210) 465-1386

Address: 5438 Presidio Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78249

Web: poetswalk-springhills.com

Sodalis at Garden Ridge

Phone: (210) 651-6377

Address: 19095 FM 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266

Web: sodalisgardenridge.com

Sodalis at Stone Oak

Phone: (210) 960-7235

Address: 25690 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78261

Web: sodalisstoneoak.com

Stone Oak Care Center

Phone: (210) 481-9000

Address: 505 Madison Oak Ave., San Antonio, TX 78258

Web: touchstone-communities.com

The Forum at Lincoln Heights

Phone: (210) 824-2314

Address: 311 W Nottingham Dr., San Antonio, TX 78209

Web: fivestarseniorliving.com

About MemoryCare.com

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and eldercare professionals as well as a board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

SOURCE MemoryCare.com