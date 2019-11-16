MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Medford, OR

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Medford, Oregon. The guide identifies 3 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Medford, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Medford, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Medford, OR, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/medford-or-facilities/

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Medford, Oregon (in alphabetical order)

Farmington Square

Phone: (541) 414-4825

Address: 1530 Poplar Dr., Medford, OR 97504

Web: farmingtonsquare-medford.com

Prestige Senior Living Arbor Place

Phone: (541) 773-5380

Address: 3150 Juanipero Way, Medford, OR 97504

Web: prestigecare.com

Roxy Anne Memory Community

Phone: (541) 608-7699

Address: 2530 Lone Pine Rd., Medford, OR 97504

Web: roxyann.org

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

