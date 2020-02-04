|
04.02.2020 02:20:00
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Los Angeles, CA
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, California. The guide identifies 19 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Los Angeles, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Los Angeles, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, CA, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/los-angeles-ca-facilities/
2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, CA (in alphabetical order)
Belmont Village Burbank
Phone: (818) 972-2405
Address: 455 East Angeleno Ave., Burbank, CA 91501
Web: belmontvillage.com/hollywoodhills
Belmont Village Hollywood Hills
Phone: (323) 874-7711
Address: 2051 North Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068
Web: belmontvillage.com/hollywoodhills
Better Living & Care
Phone: (323) 651-2733
Address: 734 N. La Jolla Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046
Web: betterlivingandcare.com
CityView
Phone: (323) 938-2131
Address: 515 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Web: city-view
Garden of Palms
Phone: (424) 239-5051
Address: 1025 North Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046
Web: gardenofpalms.com
Glen Park at Glendale - Boynton St
Phone: (800) 495-5005
Address: 1250 Boynton St., Glendale, CA 91205
Web: glenparkhealthyliving.com
Hollenbeck Home a CCRC
Phone: (323) 516-1852
Address: 573 S. Boyle Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033
Web: hollenbeckpalms.com
Lakewood Gardens
Phone: (562) 869-4038
Address: 12055 S. Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242
Web: lakewoodgardensmemorycare.com
Montevista Garden
Phone: (626) 568-2793
Address: 1812 Monte Vista St., Pasadena, CA 91107
Web: montevistagarden.com
Mountview Senior Living
Phone: (818) 275-8571
Address: 2640 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020
Web: elmcroft.com/mountview-ca
North Lake Villa
Phone: (626) 398-8668
Address: 2851 North Lake Ave., Altadena, CA 91001
Web: northlakevillas.com
Paloma Pointe on the Boulevard
Phone: (310) 838-7800
Address: 10955 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Web: palomapointe.com
Pasadena Highlands
Phone: (626) 768-7764
Address: 1575 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104
Web: pasadenahighlands.net
Solheim Senior Community
Phone: (323) 257-7518
Address: 2236 Merton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90041
Web: solheimsenior.org
St. John of God Retirement and Care Center
Phone: (323) 731-0641
Address: 2468 S. St. Andrews Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90018
Web: st-jog.org
Sunrise at San Marino
Phone: (626) 283-6032
Address: 8332 Huntington Dr., San Gabriel, CA 91775
Web: sunrise-at-san-marino
Sunrise of Beverly Hills
Phone: (310) 929-5343
Address: 201 North Crescent Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Web: sunrise-of-beverly-hills
Sunrise of Playa Vista
Phone: (408) 215-9543
Address: 5555 Playa Vista Dr., Playa Vista, CA 90094
Web: sunrise-of-playa-vista
The Terraces at Park Marino
Phone: (747) 268-0101
Address: 2587 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
Web: parkmarino.com
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Montag freundlich. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag volatil, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13'000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}