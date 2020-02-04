MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, California. The guide identifies 19 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Los Angeles, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Los Angeles, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, CA, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/los-angeles-ca-facilities/

2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Los Angeles, CA (in alphabetical order)

Belmont Village Burbank

Phone: (818) 972-2405

Address: 455 East Angeleno Ave., Burbank, CA 91501

Web: belmontvillage.com/hollywoodhills

Belmont Village Hollywood Hills

Phone: (323) 874-7711

Address: 2051 North Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Web: belmontvillage.com/hollywoodhills

Better Living & Care

Phone: (323) 651-2733

Address: 734 N. La Jolla Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Web: betterlivingandcare.com

CityView

Phone: (323) 938-2131

Address: 515 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Web: city-view

Garden of Palms

Phone: (424) 239-5051

Address: 1025 North Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Web: gardenofpalms.com

Glen Park at Glendale - Boynton St

Phone: (800) 495-5005

Address: 1250 Boynton St., Glendale, CA 91205

Web: glenparkhealthyliving.com

Hollenbeck Home a CCRC

Phone: (323) 516-1852

Address: 573 S. Boyle Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033

Web: hollenbeckpalms.com

Lakewood Gardens

Phone: (562) 869-4038

Address: 12055 S. Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242

Web: lakewoodgardensmemorycare.com

Montevista Garden

Phone: (626) 568-2793

Address: 1812 Monte Vista St., Pasadena, CA 91107

Web: montevistagarden.com

Mountview Senior Living

Phone: (818) 275-8571

Address: 2640 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020

Web: elmcroft.com/mountview-ca

North Lake Villa

Phone: (626) 398-8668

Address: 2851 North Lake Ave., Altadena, CA 91001

Web: northlakevillas.com

Paloma Pointe on the Boulevard

Phone: (310) 838-7800

Address: 10955 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Web: palomapointe.com

Pasadena Highlands

Phone: (626) 768-7764

Address: 1575 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104

Web: pasadenahighlands.net

Solheim Senior Community

Phone: (323) 257-7518

Address: 2236 Merton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90041

Web: solheimsenior.org

St. John of God Retirement and Care Center

Phone: (323) 731-0641

Address: 2468 S. St. Andrews Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90018

Web: st-jog.org

Sunrise at San Marino

Phone: (626) 283-6032

Address: 8332 Huntington Dr., San Gabriel, CA 91775

Web: sunrise-at-san-marino

Sunrise of Beverly Hills

Phone: (310) 929-5343

Address: 201 North Crescent Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Web: sunrise-of-beverly-hills

Sunrise of Playa Vista

Phone: (408) 215-9543

Address: 5555 Playa Vista Dr., Playa Vista, CA 90094

Web: sunrise-of-playa-vista

The Terraces at Park Marino

Phone: (747) 268-0101

Address: 2587 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

Web: parkmarino.com

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

