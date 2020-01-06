MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Fargo, ND

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Fargo, North Dakota. The guide identifies 2 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Fargo, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Fargo, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Fargo, ND, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/fargo-nd-facilities/

2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Fargo, ND (in alphabetical order)

New Perspective West Fargo

Phone: (701) 551-7700

Address: 645 33rd Ave. East., West Fargo, ND 58078

Web: npseniorliving.com/west-fargo

Touchmark At Harwood Groves

Phone: (701) 297-2327

Address: 1200 Harwood Dr., Fargo, ND 58104

Web: touchmarkfargo.com

