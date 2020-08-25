|
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Denver, CO
DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas. The guide identifies 17 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Denver, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Denver, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/denver-co-facilities/
2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas (in alphabetical order)
Almost Like Home
Phone: 303-432-2000
Address: 6741 W 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80003
Web: almostlikehome.com
Applewood Our House - Arvada
Phone: 303-424-6435
Address: 6435 Garrison St, Arvada, CO 80004
Web: applewoodourhouse.com
Belleview Suites at DTC
Phone: 877.561.7262
Address: 4901 S Monaco St, Denver, CO 80237
Web: pegasusseniorliving.com
Chateau Des Mons
Phone: 303-781-5865
Address: 3426 S Marion St, Englewood, CO 80110
Web: chateaudesmons.com
Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus
Phone: 303-720-7259
Address: 2445 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231
Web: esmrc.com
Five Star Residences of Dayton Place
Phone: 303-751-5150
Address: 1950 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247
Web: fivestarseniorliving.com
HighPointe Senior Living
Phone: 303-756-4567
Address: 6383 E Girard Pl, Denver, CO 80222
Web: spectrumretirement.com
Juniper Village at Aurora
Phone: 303-341-6335
Address: 11901 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO 80012
Web: junipercommunities.com
Lakewood Memory Care
Phone: 720-515-0976
Address: 8201 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232
Web: milestoneretirement.com
Lakewood Reserve, A Juniper Senior Living Community
Phone: 303-742-4800
Address: 555 S Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80226
Web: junipercommunities.com
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at Wheat Ridge
Phone: 720-924-9217
Address: 10100 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Web: morningstarseniorliving.com
Rocky Mountain Assisted Living - Newland Street
Phone: 303-731-6380
Address: 1570 S Newland St, Lakewood, CO 80232
Web: rockymountainassistedliving.com
Rosemark at Mayfair
Phone: 303-500-5720
Address: 833 N Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220
Web: rosemarkmayfairpark.com
Springbrooke Retirement & Assisted Living
Phone: 303-625-6436
Address: 6800 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO 80224
Web: springbrookeretirement.com
Sunrise at Cherry Creek
Phone: 303-800-3398
Address: 251 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246
Web: sunriseseniorliving.com
The Balfour at Stapleton
Phone: 1-844-354-8877
Address: 2979 Uinta St, Denver, CO 80238
Web: balfourcare.com
The Carillon at Belleview Station
Phone: 206-436-7827
Address: 4855 S Niagara St, Denver, CO 80237
Web: leisurecare.com
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
