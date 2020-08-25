MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Denver, CO

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas. The guide identifies 17 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Denver, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Denver, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/denver-co-facilities/

2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Denver, Texas (in alphabetical order)

Almost Like Home

Phone: 303-432-2000

Address: 6741 W 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80003

Web: almostlikehome.com

Applewood Our House - Arvada

Phone: 303-424-6435

Address: 6435 Garrison St, Arvada, CO 80004

Web: applewoodourhouse.com

Belleview Suites at DTC

Phone: 877.561.7262

Address: 4901 S Monaco St, Denver, CO 80237

Web: pegasusseniorliving.com

Chateau Des Mons

Phone: 303-781-5865

Address: 3426 S Marion St, Englewood, CO 80110

Web: chateaudesmons.com

Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus

Phone: 303-720-7259

Address: 2445 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231

Web: esmrc.com

Five Star Residences of Dayton Place

Phone: 303-751-5150

Address: 1950 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247

Web: fivestarseniorliving.com

HighPointe Senior Living

Phone: 303-756-4567

Address: 6383 E Girard Pl, Denver, CO 80222

Web: spectrumretirement.com

Juniper Village at Aurora

Phone: 303-341-6335

Address: 11901 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO 80012

Web: junipercommunities.com

Lakewood Memory Care

Phone: 720-515-0976

Address: 8201 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232

Web: milestoneretirement.com

Lakewood Reserve, A Juniper Senior Living Community

Phone: 303-742-4800

Address: 555 S Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80226

Web: junipercommunities.com

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care at Wheat Ridge

Phone: 720-924-9217

Address: 10100 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Web: morningstarseniorliving.com

Rocky Mountain Assisted Living - Newland Street

Phone: 303-731-6380

Address: 1570 S Newland St, Lakewood, CO 80232

Web: rockymountainassistedliving.com

Rosemark at Mayfair

Phone: 303-500-5720

Address: 833 N Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220

Web: rosemarkmayfairpark.com

Springbrooke Retirement & Assisted Living

Phone: 303-625-6436

Address: 6800 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO 80224

Web: springbrookeretirement.com

Sunrise at Cherry Creek

Phone: 303-800-3398

Address: 251 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246

Web: sunriseseniorliving.com

The Balfour at Stapleton

Phone: 1-844-354-8877

Address: 2979 Uinta St, Denver, CO 80238

Web: balfourcare.com

The Carillon at Belleview Station

Phone: 206-436-7827

Address: 4855 S Niagara St, Denver, CO 80237

Web: leisurecare.com

