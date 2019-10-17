MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio. The guide identifies 9 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Cincinnati, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Cincinnati, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, OH, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/cincinnati-oh-facilities/.

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio (in alphabetical order)

Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown

Phone: (513) 666-2548

Address: 5799 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248

Web: artisseniorliving.com

Atria Summit Hills

Phone: (859) 757-4951

Address: 2625 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017

Web: atriaseniorliving.com

Cottingham Retirement Community

Phone: (513) 563-3600

Address: 3995 Cottingham Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45241

Web: cottinghamretirementcommunity.com

Elmcroft of Deer Park

Phone: (513) 427-0435

Address: 3801 East Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236

Web: elmcroft.com

Evergreen Retirement Community

Phone: (513) 817-1865

Address: 230 West Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215

Web: seniorlifestyle.com

The Christian Village at Mt. Healthy

Phone: (513) 931-5000

Address: 8097 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231

Web: christianvillages.org

The Kenwood by Senior Star

Phone: (513) 561-9300

Address: 5435 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227

Web: seniorstar.com

The Wellington at North Bend Crossing

Phone: (513) 661-4100

Address: 5156 N. Bend Crossing, Cincinnati, OH 45247

Web: capitalsenior.com

Traditions at Camargo

Phone: (513) 422-5499

Address: 7650 Camargo Rd., Madeira, OH 45243

Web: traditionsatcamargo.com

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

