17.10.2019 05:30:00
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio. The guide identifies 9 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Cincinnati, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Cincinnati, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, OH, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/cincinnati-oh-facilities/.
2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio (in alphabetical order)
Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown
Phone: (513) 666-2548
Address: 5799 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248
Web: artisseniorliving.com
Atria Summit Hills
Phone: (859) 757-4951
Address: 2625 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017
Web: atriaseniorliving.com
Cottingham Retirement Community
Phone: (513) 563-3600
Address: 3995 Cottingham Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45241
Web: cottinghamretirementcommunity.com
Elmcroft of Deer Park
Phone: (513) 427-0435
Address: 3801 East Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236
Web: elmcroft.com
Evergreen Retirement Community
Phone: (513) 817-1865
Address: 230 West Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215
Web: seniorlifestyle.com
The Christian Village at Mt. Healthy
Phone: (513) 931-5000
Address: 8097 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231
Web: christianvillages.org
The Kenwood by Senior Star
Phone: (513) 561-9300
Address: 5435 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227
Web: seniorstar.com
The Wellington at North Bend Crossing
Phone: (513) 661-4100
Address: 5156 N. Bend Crossing, Cincinnati, OH 45247
Web: capitalsenior.com
Traditions at Camargo
Phone: (513) 422-5499
Address: 7650 Camargo Rd., Madeira, OH 45243
Web: traditionsatcamargo.com
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
