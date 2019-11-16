+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 01:30:00

MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Amarillo, TX

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, Texas. The guide identifies 5 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Amarillo, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Amarillo, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, TX, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/amarillo-tx-facilities/

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, TX (in alphabetical order)

Brookdale Sleepy Hollow
Phone: (806) 223-4896
Address: 7401 Seville Dr., Amarillo, TX 79121
Web: brookdale.com

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care
Phone: (806) 418-4320
Address: 928 Westwood Dr., Amarillo, TX 79124
Web: goodlifeseniorliving.com

The Cottages at Quail Creek
Phone: (806) 553-6642
Address: 6811 Plum Creek Dr., Amarillo, TX 79124
Web: alzcottages.com

The Legacy at Town Square
Phone: (806) 208-4083
Address: 9700 Hillside Rd., Amarillo, TX 79119
Web: thelegacysl.com

Autumn Leaves of Amarillo
Phone: (806) 731-8713
Address: 7480 Hillside Dr., Amarillo, TX 79119
Web: autumnleaves.com

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

 

SOURCE MemoryCare.com

