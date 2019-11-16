MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Amarillo, TX

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, Texas. The guide identifies 5 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Amarillo, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Amarillo, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, TX, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/amarillo-tx-facilities/

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Amarillo, TX (in alphabetical order)

Brookdale Sleepy Hollow

Phone: (806) 223-4896

Address: 7401 Seville Dr., Amarillo, TX 79121

Web: brookdale.com

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care

Phone: (806) 418-4320

Address: 928 Westwood Dr., Amarillo, TX 79124

Web: goodlifeseniorliving.com

The Cottages at Quail Creek

Phone: (806) 553-6642

Address: 6811 Plum Creek Dr., Amarillo, TX 79124

Web: alzcottages.com

The Legacy at Town Square

Phone: (806) 208-4083

Address: 9700 Hillside Rd., Amarillo, TX 79119

Web: thelegacysl.com

Autumn Leaves of Amarillo

Phone: (806) 731-8713

Address: 7480 Hillside Dr., Amarillo, TX 79119

Web: autumnleaves.com

