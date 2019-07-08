MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Only Orange County Hospital Named Center of Excellence for Obstetrical Anesthesia

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is one of only 39 hospitals nationwide and the only one in Orange County designated by the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology as a Center of Excellence. The award recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellent obstetric anesthesia services through high quality patient care.

In selecting Center of Excellence recipients, a comprehensive assessment is performed of best practices in clinical care, leadership, personnel, staffing, equipment, management of labor and Cesarean deliveries, national guideline compliance, safety protocols, ongoing education, evidence-based care and continuous quality improvement.

"The ability to meet stringent qualifications as a Center of Excellence designated by leaders in obstetrical anesthesia sets the Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center apart in the care provided to expectant mothers and their families," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

"Many of the over 70 criteria required for award designation focus on the multi-disciplinary team-based approach to patient care that has been the hallmark of our exceptional obstetrical team that offers extraordinary care and the highest level of quality, safety and comfort," says Stephen Garber, M.D., Saddleback Medical Center obstetric anesthesiologist who led the hospital's assessment efforts. "While the Center of Excellence award focuses on obstetric anesthesia, it reflects the total efforts of our entire Women's Hospital team of obstetricians as well as perinatologists specializing in high-risk pregnancies, neonatologists specializing in caring for premature infants and our remarkable nurses, social workers, pharmacists, support staff and so many others."

The Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology includes anesthesiologists, obstetricians, pediatricians and scientists with a mission to improve pregnancy-related outcomes of women and neonates through support of research, clinical anesthesia excellence and education to members, other providers, and pregnant women.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has been listed among America's Best Hospitals, Best of Orange County Hospitals, Truven Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Cardiac and Stroke Care Gold Plus and is one of only a few U.S. hospitals to earn Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission in collaboration with American Heart and Stroke Associations. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, pulmonary, orthopedics, spine, diabetes, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. It is a Magnet organization, the highest honor for nursing excellence. The Women's Hospital at Saddleback Medical Center offers personalized obstetrics, perinatal programs and neonatal intensive care unit. Recent U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings include heart failure and colon cancer surgery. It is part of MemorialCare with over 200 care locations, top hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group; Greater Newport Physicians; Seaside Health Plan; and convenient outpatient surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care, health and breast centers in Southern California. Visit www.memorialcare.org/saddleback.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcare-saddleback-medical-center-only-orange-county-hospital-named-center-of-excellence-for-obstetrical-anesthesia-300880926.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center