29.08.2020 17:00:00

Memorial Plastic Surgery Welcomes Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial Plastic Surgery is excited to announce the addition of fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, to their practice. As one of the leading internationally-trained plastic surgeons in the United States, Dr. Vasilakis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as the newest member of Memorial Plastic Surgery's group of top plastic surgeons.

Memorial Plastic Surgery is led by board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon, Dr. Patrick Hsu, together with Dr. Kendall Roehl and Dr. Shayan Izaddoost and has quickly become a household name recognized for its premier group of plastic surgeons.

"We are proud to introduce Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis to the Memorial Plastic Surgery family," says Dr. Patrick Hsu. "His experience as a world-traveled doctor brings incredible range and diversity to the cosmetic and reconstructive procedures that we offer in our practice."

Born in Athens, Greece, Dr. Vasilakis moved to the United Kingdom to earn a Bachelor of Science and a medical degree from the University of London. His credentials enabled him to complete a post-graduate clinical year in medicine and surgery in St. Bartholomew Hospital and The Royal London Hospital's National Health Service, two of the leading university medical centers in London.

As an awardee of a national scholarship from the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons, Dr. Vasilakis was able to study advanced microsurgery and complex reconstructive surgery techniques with a global team of experts in Taiwan.

Dr. Vasilakis continued his training in the United States, where he graduated under the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. He then served as a Chief Resident at Stony Brook University and Nassau University's Medical Centers. An additional fellowship in Aesthetic Surgery was later attained under the prestigious Hunstad Kortesis Bharati Plastic Surgery Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I am excited to be part of Memorial Plastic Surgery's growth and success and look forward to providing the men and women of Houston with life-changing, and above all, satisfying results," says Dr. Vasilakis.

About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu, and accompanied by Dr. Kendall Roehl, Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, Memorial Plastic Surgery is among the leading plastic surgery centers in Texas, with locations in Houston and Clear Lake. Memorial Plastic Surgery specializes in the Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, with a commitment to help breast cancer survivors feel whole again.

Visit them online at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com | https://www.breastcancertexas.com

Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 500, Houston, TX 77024
+1-713-663-4411

Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake
450 W. Medical Center Blvd. Suite 202, Webster, TX 77598
+1-713-609-9335

 

SOURCE Memorial Plastic Surgery

