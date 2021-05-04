Memoirs of Courage Featured in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Louise Erdrich recalls her childhood appetite for books. "I was a ravenous library mouse. We have a stately public library in Wahpeton... endowed by good citizens. I read everything. The library fed me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been warmly welcomed by independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Furthermore, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category:

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Goodbye, Tchaikovsky by Michael Thal ISBN:978-0880924696

A Literary Smorgasbord: memoir, fiction and poetry by Migel Jayasinghe ISBN: 978-1543494785

Mystery & Thriller

The Curse of Dead Horse Canyon: Cheyenne spirits (Book One of the Dead Horse Canyon series) by Marcha Fox and Pete Risingsun ISBN: 978-1733418607

The Throwaway Girls of Olympia by Ian Totten ISBN: 978-1702431446

Young Adult

Hungry Hearts by Julie Hoag ISBN: 978-1951710989

Children's

Cleo Can Tie a Bow (Book Three of the Rabbit and Fox series) by Sybrina Durant ISBN: 978-1942740292

Johnny Big-Ears: The Feel-Good Friend by John Paul Padilla ISBN: 978-0985313715

Quarantined (Book One of the Ear Wax Max series) by Alisdair Baird ISBN: 979-8738788611

Where Are We? (Book Three of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1793061072

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Grit: a family memoir on adversity and triumph by Jeff Moyer ISBN: 978-0967576800

The Mourning Report: a memoir by Caitlin Garvey ISBN: 978-1947003835

Never Too Late: from wannabe to wife at 62 by B. Lynn Goodwin ISBN: 978-1633936089

Business

Break through to Yes: unlocking the possible within a culture of collaboration (revised edition) by David B. Savage ISBN: 978-1775153894

How To Generate and Earn Royalty Income: from casual side income to a new investment category by Marina Peters ISBN: 979-8625206853

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Cocooning Lifestyle: enjoying happy and safe times at home by Tess Jansen ISBN: 978-5454036898

Health & Fitness

Life Is Crying: chemical dependency power screams louder than the pain of tears by Benzena Brown with Niesha Battle and Sadeja Griffin ISBN: 978-1641119849

History

The Story of the Rag: the night a sheriff, states attorney and posse stole the news by Ken Rossignol ISBN: 978-1466331167

Titanic 1912: the original news reporting of the sinking of the Titanic (Book One of the History of the RMS Titanic series) by Ken Rossignol ISBN: 978-1475111460

Religion & Spirituality

Blessed Within by Betty C. Dudney ISBN: 978-1688225565

From the Garden into Eternity: your choice by Pearl Nsiah-Kumi ISBN: 978-1947445253

"I truly appreciate LibraryBub's support of authors and independent writers like myself," says fantasy writer Shannon Traphagen. She explains that "mentoring, support and guidance" can be so hard to obtain for independent authors, "so to receive support like this is such an empowering feeling." She asserts that "the business acumen that LibraryBub is able to provide so that authors may navigate the marketing waters that is the publishing industry is invaluable."

Librarians are asked to go to http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

