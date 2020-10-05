05.10.2020 16:30:00

Melvin Capital Management Founder and Chief Investment Officer Joins Board of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation names Gabriel Plotkin as its newest member.  The mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty.  As a member of the board, Plotkin will foster outreach for the foundation.

Plotkin founded Melvin Capital Management LP in 2014 and serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer.  Melvin Capital is a New York City-based investment management firm that invests primarily in tech and consumer stocks.  Prior to starting Melvin Capital, Plotkin was a prominent trader at SAC Capital.  Gabe received his bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University.   

"I could not be more honored than to be named to the Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.  This extraordinary organization has been delivering on a vital mission for nearly two decades.  I look forward to having a role in ensuring that children who have lost a parent in the line of duty have the opportunity to receive the education they deserve," shared Gabe Plotkin.

"We are honored to welcome Gabe as the latest member of our board.  Gabe's business acumen and abiding commitment to helping military children achieve their college dreams will no doubt greatly advance our mission.  We are delighted to welcome Gabe and his wife Yaara to the Fallen Patriots family!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

To learn more and support the mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, visit fallenpatriots.org.  

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education.  Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $41 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,850 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.  More than 20,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty.  Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.   

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melvin-capital-management-founder-and-chief-investment-officer-joins-board-of-children-of-fallen-patriots-foundation-301144888.html

SOURCE Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 62.28
2.84 %
CS Group 9.47
2.22 %
UBS Group 10.58
2.03 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.10
1.81 %
Swiss Re 69.88
1.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 845.60
0.07 %
Zurich Insur Gr 325.10
0.06 %
Swisscom 495.00
0.02 %
Nestle 109.72
-0.56 %
Sika 228.70
-0.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
12:30
Turbulenter Start in ein brisantes Schlussquartal
10:00
China"s Economy Rebounds, Yuan Strengthens
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf General Electric - bis Mittwoch zeichnen
08:13
SMI kann Trump-Schock schnell verdauen
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:32
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
Dufry arbeitet in China mit Alibaba zusammen - Dufry-Aktie schiesst zweistellig nach oben
Avaloq wird von japanischer NEC übernommen - Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Wall Street fester -- SMI in Grün -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Grünen-Spitze fordert Stopp für neue Autobahnen und Bundesstrassen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bachem CEO: Freuen uns über positiven Geschäftsverlauf - Aktie in Grün
K+S vor Verkauf des amerikanischen Salzgeschäfts - K+S-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Kuros erhält Zulassung in Australien für MagnetOs-Produkte - Kuros-Aktie profitiert
Swisscom verkauft Vermittlungsplattform Mila ans Management - Swisscom-Aktie in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI in Grün -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag mit freundlicher Tendenz. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenstart Gewinne verbucht. Der deutsche Markt legt ebenfalls zu. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB