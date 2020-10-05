Melvin Capital Management Founder and Chief Investment Officer Joins Board of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation names Gabriel Plotkin as its newest member. The mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. As a member of the board, Plotkin will foster outreach for the foundation.

Plotkin founded Melvin Capital Management LP in 2014 and serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer. Melvin Capital is a New York City-based investment management firm that invests primarily in tech and consumer stocks. Prior to starting Melvin Capital, Plotkin was a prominent trader at SAC Capital. Gabe received his bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University.

"I could not be more honored than to be named to the Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. This extraordinary organization has been delivering on a vital mission for nearly two decades. I look forward to having a role in ensuring that children who have lost a parent in the line of duty have the opportunity to receive the education they deserve," shared Gabe Plotkin.

"We are honored to welcome Gabe as the latest member of our board. Gabe's business acumen and abiding commitment to helping military children achieve their college dreams will no doubt greatly advance our mission. We are delighted to welcome Gabe and his wife Yaara to the Fallen Patriots family!" said David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

To learn more and support the mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, visit fallenpatriots.org.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $41 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,850 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 20,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

