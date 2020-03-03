+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
03.03.2020 02:04:00

Melt Organic Unveils Unsalted Butter Sticks, Made from Plants

ANAHEIM, Calif. and BOISE, Idaho, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers rave about our butter sticks made from plants.  Now we have the same delicious butter unsalted.   Made from a Perfect Blend of fruit- and plant-based oils featuring certified organic, non-GMO coconut oil, with half the saturated fat and fewer calories than dairy butter.  It's better butter.   Melt Organic Unsalted Butter Sticks bake and cook just like real butter and that means no measurements, no calculations and no revisions. Just replace the old with the new.  

Melt Organic is a company committed to providing the highest-quality and most-ethically sourced ingredients for its customers. Finally, a way to enjoy butter without having to sacrifice the taste! Made in Boise, Idaho, USDA Organic, non-GMO Certified, Rainforest Alliance and Fair Trade Certified, B-corp Certified, All-natural ingredients, Sourced Sustainably, No Gluten, No Soy, No Dairy, No Nuts, or Tree-nut contaminants, No Cholesterol and ½ the Saturated fats than dairy butter (PRNewsfoto/Melt Organic)

"We listened to our customers and their desire for an unsalted product for their baking and cooking needs.  Our new unsalted butter made from plants is the best choice for so many consumers moving to a more plant-based diet," said Scott Fischer, CEO of Melt Organic.

Melt now offers four products for our retail customers:

  • Butter Sticks Lightly Salted - Perfect for baking and cooking. Sold in a 16 oz./four stick carton.
  • Butter Sticks Unsalted - Also perfect for baking and cooking, now without salt. Sold in a 8 oz./two stick carton.
  • Rich & Creamy Organic Spread - Our creamy spread, high in Omega-3s. Sold in a 13 oz. tub.
  • Probiotic Melt Organic Buttery Spread - The same creamy spread delivers 1 billion CFUs of probiotic GanedenBC30 to support digestive health. Sold in a 10 oz. tub.

About Melt Organic
Melt Organic, a registered B Corp is based in Boise, Idaho and manufactures its products in the USA. The company distributes its wholly organic, vegan products to more than 10,000 grocery points of distribution across North America and parts of South America and Australia, and supplies major foodservice and commercial accounts.   It is a wholly owned brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. For more information go to http://meltorganic.com/

Media and Investor Contact
Brittney Fischer
Director of Marketing
Phone number: 805-234-7738
Brittney@MeltOrganic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melt-organic-unveils-unsalted-butter-sticks-made-from-plants-301014875.html

SOURCE Melt Organic

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.03.20
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
02.03.20
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
02.03.20
Nichts für schwache Nerven
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
02.03.20
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Neues iPhone in Gefahr? Analystin warnt vor Corona-Folgen für Apple
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street schloss am Montag deutlich höher. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex konnte der Abwärtstaumel der Vorwoche stoppen. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;