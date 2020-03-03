+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
03.03.2020 02:06:00

Melt Organic Unveils Delicious Plant-Based Cheese

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Products Expo West -- Melt Organic debuts two delicious plant-based cheese spreads at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #5574).  Made from Chickpeas, the cheese spreads are delightfully cheesy and flavorful and available in Mozzarella Garlic Herb and Jalapeno Queso flavors.  They will be available in retail, commercial and foodservice formats in summer 2020.

Melt Organic is a company committed to providing the highest-quality and most-ethically sourced ingredients for its customers. Finally, a way to enjoy butter without having to sacrifice the taste! Made in Boise, Idaho, USDA Organic, non-GMO Certified, Rainforest Alliance and Fair Trade Certified, B-corp Certified, All-natural ingredients, Sourced Sustainably, No Gluten, No Soy, No Dairy, No Nuts, or Tree-nut contaminants, No Cholesterol and ½ the Saturated fats than dairy butter (PRNewsfoto/Melt Organic)

  • Made with Chickpeas, a complete protein.
  • Non-Dairy
  • Non-GMO
  • Organic
  • Delicious cheesy taste

New Products available in Summer 2020

  • Jalapeno Queso Dip – Available for the refrigerated retail deli case
  • Mozzarella Garlic Herb – Available for the refrigerated retail deli case

Melt will nearly triple total the number of products sold from three to eight by summer 2020 and plan to launch Cheddar and Mozzarella hard cheese and spreads later this year.

In 2019, Melt Organic increased revenue by 52%. The fourth quarter showed strong momentum with an increase of 77% year-over-year. Gross margin in Q4 was 48%. Same store sales were up an average of 72.3%.

2020 is already off to a robust start with the announcement that Melt Organic butter products are now being sold through The Chefs Warehouse.

About Melt Organic
Melt Organic, a registered B Corp is based in Boise, Idaho and manufactures its products in the USA. The company distributes its wholly organic, vegan products to more than 10,000 grocery points of distribution across North America and parts of South America and Australia, and supplies major foodservice and commercial accounts.  It is a wholly owned brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. For more information go to http://meltorganic.com/

Media and Investor Contact

Brittney Fischer
Director of Marketing
Phone number: 805-234-7738
Brittney@MeltOrganic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melt-organic-unveils-delicious-plant-based-cheese-301014877.html

SOURCE Melt Organic

