17.06.2020 13:15:00

Meller Introduces LIDAR Optics That are Precision Fabricated to OEM Specifications

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of IR and broadband optics that can be custom fabricated to precise OEM specifications for LIDAR (Light Detecting and Ranging) devices from a wide range of materials in a variety of configurations.

Meller Optics, Inc. LIDAR are available with or without anti-reflective coatings for transmitting at wavelengths out to 20 microns and can include steps, holes, and other mounting features to meet precise OEM specifications. They can be fabricated from germanium, sapphire, silicon, UV glass, zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, and various other materials as windows, lenses, and mirrors in plano-concave, concave, and meniscus shapes, and as prisms.

Supplied in prototype through production quantities, Meller LIDAR Optics can be manufactured in sizes from 0.25" to 4" O.D. or diagonal with ±0.005" tolerance and thickness to ±0.002" and can include steps, holes, and other mounting features. Conforming to ISO-10110 specs., surface finishes of 10 waves to 1/10th wave flatness and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig can be provided.

Meller LIDAR Optics are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity. The firm is ITAR registered.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.
Steve Lydon, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800)     821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: steve@melleroptics.com
http://www.melleroptics.com

 

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

