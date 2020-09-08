Melissa Maddox Joins Board of Directors of Elliott Aviation

MOLINE, Ill. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Aviation ("Elliott" or the "Company"), a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul, fixed based operations services, and aircraft sales and brokerage services to the business aviation industry with locations in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Minneapolis, MN, is pleased to announce that Melissa Maddox has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. Maddox joins Elliott with over 20 years of experience in the business aviation industry. Most recently, Mrs. Maddox was Vice President and General Manager for StandardAero in Houston, TX, where she was responsible for P&L management, finance, human resources, operations, quality assurance, strategy, procurement, logistics, regulatory compliance, sales, and customer service. Mrs. Maddox led StandardAero's facilities located at IAH and HOU airports, which offered engine, airframe, avionics, interior, sheet metal, and paint services. Mrs. Maddox has held executive roles to include Vice President of Operations and Vice President of Risk Management with StandardAero, Vice President of Finance for Landmark Aviation and Finance Manager for General Electric Aircraft Engines. Mrs. Maddox holds an MBA from Augusta State University and a BS from the University of South Carolina.

"We are very excited to have Melissa join the Elliott Aviation Board of Directors to support our collective vision for the future of the Company," said Greg Sahr, President & CEO of Elliott. "Melissa has deep experience and strong relationships throughout the business aviation industry, and we expect that, as a result, she will make significant contributions to the Company's growth strategy going forward."

Summit Park, a private investment firm based in Charlotte, NC, led a recapitalization of Elliott in January 2020. Mrs. Maddox's addition to the Board of Directors is consistent with the firm's strategy of investing in leadership to position the Company for growth and continued success.

About Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering aviation solutions to its partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, the Company offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service and installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair and overhaul, paint, and interior. Serving the business aviation industry nationally and internationally, Elliott has facilities in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Minneapolis, MN. The Company is a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). For more information, visit www.elliottaviation.com.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including business and consumer services, light manufacturing, and value-added distribution in the Eastern half of the United States. The firm's capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Hannon, rhannon@summitparkllc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-maddox-joins-board-of-directors-of-elliott-aviation-301125823.html

SOURCE Summit Park