Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems Aktie [Valor: 723330 / ISIN: BE0165385973]
16.12.2024 17:45:00

Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems
58.35 EUR -0.17%
Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 16 December 2024, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,300 Melexis shares in the period from 11 December 2024 until 13 December 2024.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
11/12/20246,20059.3758.8060.20368,067
12/12/20246,50058.7558.4059.75381,895
13/12/20246,60058.4358.2058.85385,639
TOTAL19,30058.8458.2060.201,135,601

