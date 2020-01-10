Melco attains four awards at Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020

MACAU, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 today with a record-breaking seven diamonds among four signature restaurants – Jade Dragon (3 diamonds), The Tasting Room (2 diamonds), Shinji by Kanesaka (1 diamond) and Yi (1 diamond) – across its properties in Macau. Yi's accolade comes only a year and a half after the restaurant's grand opening at Morpheus, City of Dreams.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO at Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "As a leading integrated resorts operator, Melco strives to deliver the most exquisite and memorable experiences to our guests. Achieving the Black Pearl awards is another notable accomplishment to further affirm Melco's passion and dedication to the delivery of quality culinary creations and service excellence."

With the objective of "selecting Chinese cuisines and discovering quality restaurants", the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide was launched by Meituan Dianping in 2018 as a top-tier food-focused platform. To ensure credibility and impartiality, the guide's ratings are based on a world-leading appraisal and selection system, which reviews restaurants' based on cooking skills, experience and inheritance and innovation. The assessment and selection processes are overseen by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The awarded Melco restaurants are listed as follows:

- Jade Dragon *** (Three Diamonds)

Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 (three diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (two diamonds)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2020 (three stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2019

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018

- The Tasting Room ** (Two diamonds)

Located at City of Dreams, The Tasting Room presents exquisite and contemporary regional French cuisine guaranteed to titillate the senses by showcasing impeccable flavor combinations using the season's most delicious ingredients from around the world. Honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018 – 2020 (two diamonds)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2020 (two stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2013 – 2015 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017

- Shinji by Kanesaka * (One diamond)

The first outlet in Greater China of the acclaimed premium sushi restaurant from Tokyo's Ginza district by sushi maestro Shinji Kanesaka, Shinji by Kanesaka at City of Dreams delights sushi aficionados who are looking for the most authentic and the finest omakase (chef's selection) experience in town. Honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 – 2020 (one diamond)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2020 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2017 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2018

- Yi * (One diamond)

Ascend to Yi on the 21st-floor Sky Bridge in Morpheus to enjoy the very heights of innovative fine dining, a unique blend of regional Chinese cuisine served in tasting menu format. Yi is the first Chinese restaurant in Macau offering daily multi-course tasting menus. Honors and awards include:

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 (one diamond)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2020 (recommended)

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited ("Crown"), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia's leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown's development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2687036-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2687036-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2687036-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2687036-1-d

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2687036-1-e



SOURCE Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited